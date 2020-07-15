Carl Frampton's world title fight against Jamel Herring set for November reschedule

Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton are still expected to go head to head for the WBO World Super Featherweight title this year.

Carl Frampton will get his long-awaited shot at another world title before the end of the year.

That's according to Bob Arum, who promotes both the Jackal and scheduled opponent Jamel Herring.

The duo were originally due to go head-to-head for Herring's WBO World Super Featherweight title in Belfast on June 13.

That, of course, got pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and now both fighters are hoping to get in a warm-up bout later this summer before the big date.

Herring had been due to fight Jonathan Oquendo earlier this week, although tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

The bout had been put back 12 days from its original June 2 date after Herring tested positive two weeks beforehand.

A negative result on July 3 led to the quick rescheduling but a positive test on weigh-in day resulted in another postponement.

Both Frampton and Herring are now due to return to the ring in August, with Herring still keen to take on WBO Latino Feather Weight title holder Oquendo.

An opponent for Frampton's warm-up bout is as yet unknown.

"If they’re both victorious, we will attempt to match them against each other in the fourth quarter of 2020," said Arum.

Before Herring's fight this week was postponed, Arum had indicated the meeting with Frampton would be set for November. While the exact date may now be a little more unclear, it's no more-so than the venue of the fight, which could be on either side of the Atlantic.

“Don’t ask me where, with all these travel bans and everything else,” Arum said last weekend. “But it will happen. I think it’s a terrific fight. Both guys think they’re going to win the fight easy. So, we’ll see.”

If Frampton could secure the WBO World Super Featherweight title, he would become the first Irish three-weight world champion, adding to his Super Bantamweight and Featherweight crowns.