Carl Frampton's world title fight against Jamel Herring 'set' for Windsor Park

Carl Frampton's world title bout against Jamel Herring will take place at Belfast's Windsor Park on June 13, it has been reported.

The Jackal is due to take on the reigning WBO Super Featherweight champ, who is aiming to make a second successful defence of his title.

Frampton set up the bout when he beat Tyler McCreary on points in November, returning after 11 months out of the ring and later revealing that he suffered fractures in both hands during the 10-round fight.

Those injuries resulted in a longer than anticipated wait for the world title chance, which Boxing Scene has claimed is '90 per cent' arranged and is set for Windsor on the second Saturday in June.

“I’m assuming ink on the contract is that other 10 per cent,” Herring said. “I don’t see it going anywhere else but Belfast either.

“All we need to do is sign on the dotted line, then give the world a good show.”

Frampton previously fought in the National Football Stadium in August 2018, when he eased past Luke Jackson to set up his most recent world title fight against Josh Warrington.

While he admitted it was a dream to showcase his skills at the home of the Northern Ireland football team, that night would be topped if he could make history by becoming Ireland's first three-weight world champion in the same stadium.