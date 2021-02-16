Carl Frampton's world title fight with Jamel Herring set for another postponement due to hand injury

Carl Frampton’s bid to become a three-weight world champion against WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring will have to wait a little longer as a hand injury has forced The Jackal to seek a delay.

It is understood the Belfast man has sustained a hand injury with the fight now likely to be postponed from its slated February 27th date and put back just a few weeks, with March 27 the likely new date.

Official confirmation of the delay - along with the new date - is expected in the coming days.

Herring joined Frampton in the ring following the Belfast man's win over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas back in November 2019 with a meeting between the pair seemingly inevitable, but hand injuries sustained before and during that fight forced the world title bout to be pushed back until last summer.

That, of course, would fall by the wayside due to the pandemic leaving sport on lockdown, and the pair temporarily go their own way with Frampton defeating Darren Traynor in London in August, with Herring defending his title against Jonathan Oquendo by way of a disqualification win just weeks later.

A cut sustained by Herring in that fight meant it could not take place by the end of 2020, with February 27 finally confirmed as the date when the pair would meet.

However, this latest development will ensure that they will have to wait a little longer to settle their differences with Frampton bidding to become the first boxer from the island of Ireland to win world titles in three different weight divisions.

It appears the London card on February 27 will continue, meaning Anthony Cacace's first defence of the British super-featherweight title against Leon Woodstock - itself twice delayed - topping the bill.