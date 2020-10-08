Claims I stole Carl Frampton's money are ludicrous, says Barry McGuigan

Pair's relationship ended on day Frampton failed to make weight for bout, court is told

Barry McGuigan told the High Court on Thursday he never stole, siphoned off or concealed money from Carl Frampton during their eight-year business relationship.

It ended on the day the north Belfast boxer failed to make the weight for a big fight, which was then abandoned after his opponent was “badly cut up” following a slip in the shower.

Mr McGuigan was quizzed over how all the companies he was involved with reported losses right up until Mr Frampton began legal proceedings, and whether he should have mentioned to the boxer about his disqualification as a company director.

Mr McGuigan, defending himself against accusations he and one of his companies siphoned off millions owed to Mr Frampton, said he had little do with accounts and was more interested in making sure fighters were in top shape and securing the best possible purse for them.

The High Court heard of the drama behind the scenes ahead of Mr Frampton’s aborted comeback fight following a Las Vegas defeat.

Fighting at featherweight, he failed to make the weight and Andres Gutierrez then had to pull out after injuring himself in a fall in a shower, the court heard.

Accident: Andres Gutierrez slipped in the shower before his bout with Frampton

That night was the last time Mr McGuigan saw Mr Frampton, who shortly afterwards terminated the contract, the court heard.

Mr Frampton (33) is suing over the alleged non-payment of up to £6m in purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising during their partnership. Both Mr McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions are named as defendants. A countersuit for breach of contract has been filed against the boxer.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.

After Frampton’s defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas, the first of his career, a comeback fight was organised to take place in Belfast. The court heard that Mr Frampton wanted it staged at Windsor Park, and said he would fight for nothing if held there, Mr McGuigan said, adding the suggestion was ludicrous.

It was due to happen at the Odyssey but the match up against Gutierrez in July 2017 ultimately marked the end of the relationship.

Under questioning from his own counsel, Liam McCollum QC, Mr McGuigan said the fight was an eliminator that would have given him another tilt at a world title.

There were problems, Mr McGuigan told the court. Mr Frampton was not communicating, was “grumpy” and was spending a lot of time on “long winded” telephone conversations, he said.

But the boxer was in shape and looked as though he was going to make the weight, according to his then manager. He did not.

On the day of the weigh in, Mr McGuigan said: “I found out that he was very heavy, much heavier and not going to make the weight.” He added: “He just ate too much, drank too much. He just was ill-disciplined and didn’t do it properly.”

Even if the fight had gone ahead and he won, it would not have counted as an eliminator because of his weight, the court heard.

“It just knocked the stuffing out of everybody, and it just dumbed down the fight in general,” Mr McGuigan said

On the morning of the weigh in, the Frampton team heard about Mr Gutierrez and his accident, and the fight was called off.

A meeting involving Mr McGuigan, representatives from Channel Five, Odyssey management and Mr Frampton was held, but the boxer would not agree to a new date, according to the defendant.

Mr McGuigan was asked if he saw Mr Frampton again.

“No,” he replied, adding that the company was then sent letters terminating the contract.

Mr McGuigan was also asked whether he had ever stolen, concealed or siphoned off any money from Mr Frampton.

“No”, “never” and “that’s ludicrous”, he replied to the three questions respectively. He further described Mr Frampton’s new managers MTK Global — who took another four fighters from Mr McGuigan’s stable — as “despicable”.

He successfully objected to the British Boxing Board of Control over the alleged poaching of the other four boxers, the court heard. Proceedings in connection with Mr Frampton are on hold until the conclusion of the High Court case.

“I was exonerated and allowed to get my percentage of their purses right to the end of their contracts,” Mr McGuigan said. During more than three hours of cross-examination, Mr McGuigan repeatedly said his only thoughts as a manager was to make sure Mr Frampton was always in top shape, that the right opponents were selected, and world titles secured, along with best purses.

Mr McGuigan also repeatedly said he rarely was involved in the details of negotiations and how money was disbursed, leaving that to accountants and, to an extent, his wife Sandra.

He concentrated on working with fighters in the gym and making sure they made as much as money as possible.

On several occasions during proceedings, the former world champion said he had difficulty reading the small print in documents before him, prompting presiding Mr Justice Huddleston to ask whether he wore glasses. He does not. During one break, Mr McCollum could be heard making reference to a “magnifying glass” in conversation with Gavin Millar QC, Mr Frampton’s counsel.

Court hearing: Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton arrives at Belfast High Court on Thursday

Mr Millar questioned Mr McGuigan over the loss of emails from a Cyclone Promotions account, suggesting a 2017 “email migration”was the cause. Mr McGuigan said he was unable to answer and did not remember any details about the “email migration”.

“Why is there never any documentation or emails supporting what you are saying,” Mr Millar pointedly asked during questioning over the 2013 negotiations that led to Mr Frampton parting ways with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and doing a deal with Mr McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions. “This is the way the business works,” Mr McGuigan replied. That deal — crafted after the then 25-year-old boxer had defeated Kiko Martinez to secure the European title — meant Mr McGuigan, and his company, was effectively both manager and promoter, the court heard.

The split from Matchroom was done at Mr Frampton’s suggestion, Mr McGuigan insisted.

Mr Millar asked him whether he had “bad mouthed” Matchroom by claiming it withheld attendance-related bonuses from the Martinez fight and also whether Cyclone failed to pass on details of a proposed four fight deal.

“I did not bad mouth Matchroom,” said Mr McGuigan, adding that details of the deal were passed on to Mr Frampton. Further, Matchroom wanted to put Mr Frampton on the undercard of a fight in Hull and did not want to concentrate on Belfast, Mr McGuigan argued.

Mr Millar put it to the defendant that Mr McGuigan also steered Mr Frampton into a position where he ended up switching accountants to ones working for Cyclone who would not object to the company controlling the finances and purses.

“The truth is you did not want the involvement of independent accountants working on behalf of Mr Frampton,” Mr Millar said.

“That is wrong,” Mr McGuigan replied.

Mr McGuigan was also questioned about the various companies he was involved in, with Mr Millar stating that all lost money until Cyclone reported a profit after the first hearing in the present action in February 2018. He also asked Mr McGuigan why he did not tell Mr Frampton about his and wife Sandra’s 1996 five year disqualification as company directors. Mr McGuigan said he did not think it was relevant.

Earlier, under questioning from Mr McCollum, details emerged of three fights in the US organised in partnership with legendary fight promoter Al Hayman, including two against Leo Santa Cruz. Mr Frampton won the first in New York, then lost a rematch in Las Vegas. The purses were $1.6m and $1.75m.

The defeat in Las Vegas led to the need for a comeback and the ill-fated Gutierrez non-fight in July 2017.

The hearing continues.