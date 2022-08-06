Commonwealth Games finals await Team NI boxers Dylan Eagleson and Carly McNaul

There were stunning semi-final victories for Eagleson and McNaul in Birmingham

Northern Ireland boxers Dylan Eagleson and Carly McNaul will fight for Commonwealth gold in Birmingham tomorrow.

Eagleson narrowly defeated Scotland’s Matthew McHale in the men’s Bantamweight semi-final, while McNaul recorded a unanimous victory Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli in the Light Flyweight division.

The Bangor man controlled the first round, inflicting several blows on his Scottish opponent. Surprisingly, two of the five judges awarded the round to McHale.

The second round was hard-fought, with the two home nations fighters exchanging blows. Again, the judges struggled to split the two fighters.

Going into the third round Eagleson and McHale were level on points, but it was the Northern Irishman who landed the more telling blows in the final stages of the fight. The classy St Paul’s fighter won on a split decision.

Just before Eagleson’s victory, Ormeau Road boxer McNaul held off a dangerous opponent in the form of Ugandan teenager Nakimuli in the Light Flyweight’s semi-final. McNaul won by unanimous decision, claiming victory on all five judges’ score card.

It’s McNaul’s second successive Commonwealth final, following her silver medal success at Gold Coast 2018.

There are four more semi-finals for John Conlan’s team on this Super Saturday for Northern Ireland boxing.

Next up is Amy Broadhurst at 3.45pm. She will face Nigeria’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore in the Lightweight division. Aidan Walsh will enter the ring at 4.30pm, where he will fight Wales’ Garan Croft for a place in the men’s Light Middleweight final.

Jude Gallagher enters the fray at 7.15pm. He will face Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh at Featherweight level. The last of the magnificent seven is Michaela Walsh, at 7.30pm. The Belfast woman will take on South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.

This morning, Eireann Nugent had to settle for bronze after she lost to Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the Light Middleweight semi-final.