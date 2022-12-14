Commonwealth Games team-mates Carly McNaul and Nicole Clyde to fight it out for Ulster Elite Boxing title

Boxing

Commonwealth Games teammates Carly McNaul and Nicole Clyde will do battle at The Guildhall in Derry tonight as the Ulster Elite Boxing Championships reach a conclusion.

Ormeau Road’s McNaul will enter the bout as the defending 52kg champion with her Antrim challenger stepping up from 48kg where she triumphed last year.

The Belfast woman claimed silver in Birmingham and is more natural at the weight, so will enter as a favourite, yet Clyde will be no easy task.

The night could be a glorious one for Holy Trinity as out of the four finals down for decision, they have four hopefuls in action.

Clepson Dos Santos — another of those who competed in Birmingham this summer — will face Blaine Dobbins at 51kg having got the measure of Bangor Abbey’s James Stevenson in Friday’s Semi-Final.

The Banbridge native appeared content to hold a little back last weekend, yet was still able to find a second-round stoppage and he admits he was boxing with what he predicts to be a tougher test this evening, but remains confident of victory.

“I could have opened up a bit but I was focusing more on the Final so that’s why I didn’t open up as much,” he said.

“It was still good to get the win. He was a taller fighter so I knew I had to wait on him to come to me as he would catch me on the way in with the reach. I think I boxed well and now I can get focused on the Final.

“Blaine Dobbins will be a much different fight. I’ve seen him a bit and it will be a good contest, but I think I can handle him okay.”

Teo Alin was a Semi-Final winner for the Turf Lodge club to secure a meeting with Star ABC’s Lee McKee at 60kg this evening, as was Jon McConnell who defeated cross-city rival Shane McClorey and now has Eoghan Quinn from St John’s, Swatragh in his sights this evening in the 71kg Final.

McConnell felt a little aggrieved to have lost at the Quarter-Final stage last year, but is brimming with confidence after his Semi-Final win and feels this is his year.

“That was my first proper fight since January, so a long time out of the ring and I was able to perform like that, so bring on the final,” said McConnell.

“I’m as fit as I’ve been in my life, sharp as I’ve ever been and I’m ready to go.”

As well as this trio, Holy Trinity has Barry McReynolds bidding for Ulster honours as he faces Cahir Gormley from Illies in the 67kg decider.

Another of the Commonwealth crew, JP Hale, is aiming to get his hands on another provincial title as the North Belfast man takes on Anthony Malanaphy from Erne, while Dockers’ Conor Maguire goes up against Stephen Broadhurst in the 86kg Final and at 80kg it’s a meeting between Sean Donaghy and Rory Kinney, while the super-heavyweight Final is a meeting of Cavan’s Thomas Maughan and Gilford’s Willie John McCartan.

Padraig Downey (St John Bosco, 48kg), Nicole Meli (Immaculata, 54kg), Dylan Eagleson (St Paul’s, 54kg), Paddy McShane (Letterkenny, 57kg), Tiarnan Mayse (Two Castles, 75kg) and Tom Seaton (Ormeau Road, 92kg) have all received walkovers, but all apart from Meli and Downey are scheduled to box in exhibition bouts to open the night’s action that begins at 8pm.

Ulster Elite finals

51kg: Blaine Dobbins (St Joseph’s) v Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

52kg: Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road) v Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

60kg: Lee McKee (Star) v Teo Alin (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg: John Paul Hale (Star) v Anthony Malanaphy (Erne)

67kg: Cahir Gormley (Illies) v Barry McReynolds (Holy Trinity)

71kg: Eoghan Quinn (St John’s) v Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

80kg: Sean Donaghy (St Canice’s) v Rory Kinney (Scorpion)

86kg: Conor Maguire (Dockers) v Stephen Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s)

92+kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford) v Thomas Maughan (Cavan)