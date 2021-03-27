Conlan can't wait to get back into ring after London fight with Baluta confirmed for end of April

Michael Conlan says he's eager to get back into the ring after his next fight was confirmed for the end of next month.

The Belfast man will take on Romanian fighter Ionut Baluta at London's Copper Box Arena on April 30, his first fight since beating Sofiane Takoucht last August.

Unbeaten Conlan, who will fight at super-bantamweight, was due to face Isaac Dogboe towards the end of last year but sustained an ankle injury that ruled him out of the fight.

But this fight against Baluta is hoped to be the first of a big 2021 for the 29-year-old, who is eyeing up a world title fight, potentially against WBO champion Stephen Fulton, by the end of the year.

"I'm very excited to get back in the ring against Ionut Baluta on April 30. I know how tough of a fighter Baluta is, but I've been training hard since shortly after my last win in August and will be well prepared for victory," said Conlan.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a great show and can't wait to get back in the ring."

Baluta is in the middle of a run of facing Irish opposition with Conlan his third local fighter in a row having beaten both Davey Oliver Joyce and TJ Doheny in his last two fights.

Promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank believes Conlan will need to be at his best to see off the Romanian and maintain his perfect record to date.

"This is a big step up for Mick, as Baluta has pulled off quite a few upsets and is motivated to do so once again," said Arum. “Mick is close to a world title shot, and I expect him to be at his very best April 30.”