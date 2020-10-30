Conlan ruled out of December clash after sustaining ankle ligament injury in training

Michael Conlan has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Isaac Dogboe after sustaining an ankle injury that will rule him out for up to 12 weeks.

The undefeated Belfast boxer was due to fight Dogboe in a world title eliminator on the undercard to Tyson Fury's fight in London on December 5.

However, that fight will no longer take place after 28-year-old Conlan confirmed on Twitter that he has sustained an ankle ligament injury.

The likelihood now is that Conlan will next fight on St Patrick's Day at Madison Square Garden in New York, however it will no longer be for a world title as had been originally hoped.

While the initial prognosis is that Conlan will be out of action until at least the end of December, the Ulsterman was in defiant mood on Twitter, insisting he will be back sooner than that.

"Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5th due to rupturing my ATFL during a training session on Wednesday, back home now recovering," he wrote on social media.

"Doc said I’ll be out for 8-12 weeks but I’ll be back sooner, just watch!"