Conlan ‘vindicated’ as report confirms bout manipulation at 2016 Olympics

Michael Conlan feels vindicated after confirmation that his 2016 Olympic Games loss was a result of bout manipulation.

However, the Belfast boxer still feels robbed of his childhood dream of becoming a gold medallist.

He missed out on a medal after losing a widely contested split decision to Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin in the bantamweight quarter-finals.

An investigation led by Canadian lawyer Professor McLaren found that up to 11 fights, including Conlan’s, had been affected by bout manipulation.

Speaking to Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra, the 29-year-old boxer said: “It’s a huge day, especially for the guys who suffered in Rio, including myself. There’s a bit of vindication.

“I think if I hadn’t said what I said and did what I’d done, this wouldn’t be happening.

“I think they [amateur boxing] can get back into the Olympics, and I hope that happens. It’s one of the original sports. It is the only reason I ever really watched the Olympics.”

The London 2012 bronze medallist was referring to amateur boxing’s governing body, the AIBA, being stripped of the right to take part in the 2020 Olympic Games, although the sport itself was allowed.

Speaking in an interview after the loss, Conlan said amateur boxing “stinks from the core right to the top”.

According to Prof McLaren, “compliant and complicit” referees and judges acted under a “culture of fear, intimidation and obedience” created by the AIBA at Rio 2016.

Conlan hopes their decisions can now be overturned.

“I wasn’t the only one. I’d be more than happy to receive an Olympic medal. That would be a bit of justice in itself,” he said.

“Even if I don’t get a medal, if they said I was number three at the Games, that would be good.

“At the same time, it stole a dream I had since I was a kid of being an Olympic champion.

“That ‘what if?’ will always be there. I wouldn’t want to see the guys who benefited because of the corruption lose out because it wasn’t their fault.”

The undefeated pro believes his actions in Rio “changed Olympic boxing for good because it has resulted in this report”, and also feels his reactions helped his career in the paid ranks.

“If everything hadn’t worked out the way it has, I would have looked back and been disgusted, but things have worked out for the best and put me in a better position,” he said.

The 16-0 fighter secured a unanimous points victory over Irishman TJ Doheny in August to claim the interim WBA featherweight world title.

He now has his sights set on a clash with Nottingham boxer Leigh Wood, who currently holds the WBA featherweight world title belt.