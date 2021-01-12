Date confirmed as Carl Frampton set to fight Jamel Herring for WBO super-featherweight title in London in February

Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton will go head to head for the WBO World Super Featherweight title

The date for Carl Frampton's history-making bid against Jamel Herring has been confirmed.

After months of speculation and set-backs, the Jackal will take on reigning WBO world super-featherweight champion Herring on Saturday, February 27 in London.

Frampton is aiming to become the first Irish boxer to be crowned world champion in three separate weight divisions, having previously held the title in the super-bantamweight and featherweight classes.

The pair were originally due to meet in June last year but the coronavirus pandemic has frustrated the fighters' attempts to face off until now.

In the interim, Frampton safely saw off Darren Traynor in August while Herring kept his eye in with victory over Jonathan Oquendo in September.

Frampton vowed now to let Herring stand in his way of history as the date was confirmed.

“I'm delighted to finally get a date nailed down for this fight that has now been talked about for over a year," he said.

“I have the utmost respect for Jamel as a fighter and as a man but there is nobody stopping me on becoming the island of Irelands only ever 3 weight world champ, one of Britain's only ever 3 weight world champions and potentially have one foot in the hall of fame.”

World champion Herring, meanwhile, billed the bout as the biggest of his career so far.

"I’m really excited that the fight is finally happening, more importantly it’ll be an honor to share the ring with a true warrior, and class act such as Carl Frampton," he said.

"It may be the biggest fight of my career to date, but I’ll be more than ready for the task ahead.

“There’s a lot on the line, and I know he’s aiming to make history, but he’ll have to wait another day, because I plan on returning home with my title in hand.

"I’ve been training very hard for this fight, and went back to what got me to my world title from sparring the likes of Terence Crawford and other top talent across the nation. I can’t wait to put on a great show!”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am thrilled we are able to deliver this huge opportunity for Carl to reinforce his position as the top Irish fighter of his or any other generation.

“Carl has been and is a tremendous ambassador for the sport and his huge following is testament to the qualities he shows in and out of the ring. The only downside to this fight coming about now is that he will be going into battle without his legion of Belfast fans roaring him on.

“For Carl to become a three-weight world champion would really be something else and in many ways a fitting finale to a magnificent career, although it might not quite be the end of the story.

“Herring is a top fighter and a gentleman who we are looking forward to welcoming over for a huge night on BT Sport.”