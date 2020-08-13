Date set for Carl Frampton's history quest against Jamel Herring in America

First up: Carl Frampton insists he is looking no further than late replacement Darren Traynor

Should all go to plan for Carl Frampton against Darren Traynor in London on Saturday, he will get his opportunity to become a three-weight world champion in November.

Those were the words of Top Rank CEO Bob Arum on a video press conference last night ahead of the Jackal's return to action for the first time since defeating Tyler McCreary in November.

Following that victory in Las Vegas, Herring joined Frampton and Arum in the ring to effectively announce a showdown between the pair that was due to take place on June 13 in Belfast, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to those plans.

Herring has since suffered two postponements to a routine title defence against Jonathan Oquendo having twice tested positive for Covid-19, but will finally get the chance to return against the Puerto Rican in three weeks' time.

Should he - as expected - and Frampton come through their respective assignments, Arum has insisted the delayed WBO super-featherweight title showdown between the pair will take place in autumn, with or without fans in attendance.

"Jamel Herring will defend his title against Oquendo, finally. We had two postponements due to the coronavirus so that fight will take place on September 5," he revealed yesterday.

"If Jamel is successful and if Carl is successful on Saturday, I have a date picked out in November when they will fight for the title - that is done and everybody is on board.

"One thing I can't control is the virus but we are going to do that fight in November.

"It may be another 'bubble' (closed doors) fight with no fans, and I know we'll have to get Carl over to the States to do it, but if both guys win these interim fights you can count on the fight between Herring and Frampton in November."

Frampton confirmed that the opportunity to make history and become the first ever Irish boxer to win world titles at three weights is "a dream come true" but knows he can't take his eye off the ball against late replacement Traynor on Saturday night at the BT Sport Studios.

He said that his approach to Saturday's 10-round fight at lightweight will not be about working on various tactics or shots with Herring in mind, but simply one where he intends to focus on himself and get the job done in clinical fashion.

Any slip-ups this weekend will see his dreams of taking on Herring vanish, so he has been reluctant to look too far ahead.

However, he admits that a challenge to 'Semper Fi' is the fight he craves, and with it now looking set to take place later this year, there will be an extra spring in his step on Saturday night.

"That's the fight I want," he said. "June 13 was the proposed date and everything seemed set to go. I suppose there was a chance with everything falling away that he wouldn't be as keen, Top Rank or the governing board (WBO) either, but I want it, Top Rank and Bob Arum want it, so I think the plan is still to have that fight next.

"People have asked me do I want rounds on Saturday, but whatever happens, happens.

"If I get the opportunity to get this guy out in the first 30 seconds, I will do that. I don't need rounds at this stage of my career; I just need to win this fight and focus on the Jamel Herring fight."