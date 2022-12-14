Double bronze medallist Paddy Barnes petitions IOC president to keep boxing as part of Olympic programme

Paddy Barnes at the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Athletes’ Commission launch of their Strategy 2022-2024 and the unveiling of a fund of €65,000 that athletes and coaches can apply for

Double Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes has written to the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach seeking the retention of boxing as an Olympic sport.

Barnes, a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission, has received support from leading figures in boxing including World and Olympic champions Katie Taylor and Clarissa Shields for his initiative.

“I have written a letter and we are going to send it collectively to Thomas Bach, I think today, in the hope that they will change their mind,” revealed Barnes who said the letter would be published shortly.

“It gives details and reasons why it (boxing) should stay. Obviously there are issues in governance with IBA (International Boxing Association) but it has been run before by the IOC. I don’t see why it can’t be now.”

Barnes said the letter details the consequences of dropping boxing from the Olympic programme and outlines the positive impact the sport has in dealing with social problems in working class areas.

“I am part of the athletes’ commission. This is my sport I thought this is something I should really do. I sat down with another guy who helped me with the letter. It’s out there now and hopefully it helps,” he said.

“I really do believe that boxing will be part of the programme at the LA games” said Barnes who created history by becoming the first Irish boxer to represent Ireland at Olympics Games (2008, 2012 and 2016) and medal in Beijing and London.

Boxing is included in the programme for the Paris Games in 2004 but has been left out of the LA Games.

However, the Executive Board of the IOC strongly hinted last week that boxing would be restored for the 2028 Games but would be run by an organisation other than the IBA which has suspended by the IOC since before the Tokyo Games.

The Belfast boxer was speaking at the official launch of Athletes’ Commission strategy ahead of the Paris Games. It will be focused around four key pillars: athletic welfare, athlete voice, athlete impact and athlete spirit.

It was also announced that a €65,000 Make a Difference fund has been created for Olympic athletes and coaches. The fund incorporates proceeds from a recent Make a Difference golf fund raiser at the K Club.

It is designed to meet the cost of items which are not covered under existing payment structures such as coaches’ expenses or providing additional sparring partners for boxers.

In the new mentorship programme, seasoned Olympians will share their experience with younger athletes.

The chairman of the Commission Shane O’Connor said they would also be focusing on areas of advocacy, including the establishment of a task force to explore ways of ensuring that Olympic athletes can be better recognised in the Irish tax system.

Even though Olympians are essentially professional athletes they are not eligible to participate in the Sportsperson Relief tax scheme operated by the Revenue Commissioners for retired professional sportspeople such as jockeys and rugby players.

Furthermore, they face practical problems such as applying for mortgages and availing of maternity leave because of the way they are assessed by government agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare.

Athletes from 15 sports came together at the launch in the Sport Ireland campus.

They heard from some of Ireland’s top athletes including Aidan Walsh, Paddy Barnes, Annalise Murphy, Sanita Puspure and Brendan Boyce who provided advice and tips on the back of their own Olympic experience.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris, Gavin Noble, also provided an update, at the event facilitated by former Athletes’ Commission member David Gillick.

The members of the current commission are Shane O’Connor (chair), Natalya Coyle (Vice Chair), Annalise Murphy, Brendan Boyce, Claire Lambe, David Harte, Paddy Barnes, Sanita Puspure.