Dylan Eagleson and the Walsh siblings secure Commonwealth boxing medals in Birmingham

Michaela Walsh is guaranteed a third Commonwealth Games medal

Northern Ireland's boxing siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh are both guaranteed Commonwealth Games medals following impressive quarter-final victories on Thursday afternoon.

Michaela Walsh enjoyed a straightforward win over Botswana's Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi, easing to victory in all three rounds. She is now guaranteed to win at least a bronze medal in Birmingham, but she will be desperate to take gold following her silver medal success at both Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Brother Aidan eased into the semi-finals with a win over England’s Mohammed Harris Akbar.

Walsh won a hard-fought first round on a three-two split. The Belfast boxer seemed to dictate the second round, although he only convinced three of the five judges that he did enough to win the round.

An accidental headbutt left Walsh with a gash above his eye, but he was able to fight through the pain in the third round to claim victory by split decision.

Walsh won silver on the Gold Coast four years ago, and bronze at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo when an injury denied him the opportunity to compete in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, 19-year-old Eagleson - tipped for the top by former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton - demonstrated tremendous skill in his 54kg quarter-final victory over Armando Rugoberto Siqauque of Mozambique.

In the first round, the St Paul’s boxer fought on the back foot as he came under pressure from the aggressive Mozambique fighter. However, Eagleson did enough to win the round on a split decision.

In the second round, the Bangor man used his quick feet to evade his opponent while delivering several impressive left-handed blows. It was enough to secure a clean sweep on the judges’ cards.

In the third round, the southpaw goaded Siqauque, who struggled to land a meaningful punch. It was a comfortable win for Eagleson who is now guaranteed a Commonwealth medal to add to the silver he won at the World Championships earlier this year.

Clepson Antonio dos Santos Paiva and Amy Broadhurst are in action tonight, with both boxers one win away from a guaranteed medal.

Yesterday, Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent guaranteed their medals by winning their quarter-final bouts.