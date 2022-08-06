Eireann Nugent vows to return ‘stronger’ following semi-final defeat

The light-middleweight claimed a bronze medal in Birmingham

Belfast woman Eireann Nugent has vowed to continue her remarkable journey and win gold at the next Commonwealth Games after claiming bronze in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old Team NI star was beaten on a unanimous points decision in the semi-finals of the Light Middleweight class by Welsh woman Rosie Eccles who was a silver medallist at the Gold Coast Games four years ago.

Nugent was disappointed by the defeat after taking standing counts in the second and third rounds but not disheartened and is already looking to Victoria in Australia in 2026.

“I will be back stronger. I was in with a very experienced operator and knew she was going to be tough. She’s been here before and come back determined to win gold,” said Nugent.

“I still have another few Commonwealth Games left in me. This time I’m coming home with bronze, next time I’m coming home with gold and after that I’m taking another gold home. I may have got a bit of a beating in the ring but I’m not going to let it beat me up. Can’t stop, won’t stop, won’t give up.”

Nugent’s back story is remarkable. Having the legendary Immaculata coach Gerry ‘Nugget’ Nugent as her grandfather is special enough but there is a whole lot more to this inspiring tale.

Before Birmingham, Eireann’s last serious competitive fight was against Kellie Harrington in February 2011. Yes, the same Kellie Harrington who won gold for Ireland last year at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nugent watched with interest and was motivated enough by Harrington’s success to get into the ring again. She entered the Ulster Elite Championship and was named champion at 66kg with no one else entering before being invited to attend assessments for the Commonwealth Games, impressing the Team NI coaches leading to her selection for the multi-sport event at 70kg because there’s no 66kg class in these Games.

In her first contest here the Falls Road fighter stunned England’s Jodie Wilkinson showing so much heart that granda ‘Nugget’ Nugent’ must have been bursting with pride glued to his TV back in Belfast.

After that contest Nugent revealed she felt she had an “angel on my shoulder” in reference to her friend Niamh Drayne who sadly passed away last year due to cancer.

Nugent added: “It’s been a rollercoaster experience coming back and making it this far. I set my goal to make it onto the podium and I have done that. I may not be going home with the colour I wanted but I have still achieved my goal and I’m proud of that and my family will be proud.

“No one has ever come back after 11 years out at 30 years of age jumping into the deep end of an elite category like this, bouncing in with the best and walking home with a medal.”