Former Olympic boxer Wayne McCullough: Without my wife Cheryl I’d be dead

Northern Ireland boxing champion opens up on his mental health struggles at the height of his fame

Former Olympic champion boxer Wayne McCullough has opened up on his mental health struggles that almost saw him take his own life had it not been for his wife’s intervention.

The Belfast man won silver at the 1992 Olympic Games representing Ireland and gold in the Northern Ireland vest at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, but his biggest fight was against his inner demons.

The now 52-year-old moved to Las Vegas with his wife Cheryl shortly after his Olympic exploits when he turned professional. In a short space of time he would become world champion after beating Yasuei Yakushiji in 1995.

However, through it all he was battling with mental health problems, and when he finally felt he could it no more, he put his plan of taking his own life into action, even going as far as to do it at night when he knew Cheryl – a deep sleeper – would not be disturbed.

“I was world champion, had my belt and just slipped into depression,” McCullough told the Tis Yourself podcast. “People think that because you have everything, you’re happy.

“(Cheryl) sleeps like a log and that’s why I waited until the middle of the night."

Fortunately, on this occasion, Cheryl would wake up in the middle of the night and find her husband, and by getting him to open up on his problems she saved his life.

“Without my wife coming down that night I wouldn’t be here. It was a matter of ‘I’m done’,” confessed McCullough, who revealed his problems started due to a business deal that went wrong.

“That door was open for me and I was going to do it. And it was over and I wouldn’t be here. But God sent an angel down in my wife and that was it.”

McCullough also explained how his decision to take his own life did not come overnight but rather developed over a prolonged period of time as it built in the background.

It all culminated with his plans that night, and when the former world champion recalls that terrible time, he looks back on it with fear as he truly felt confident that he was going to carry it out.

"I didn’t plan one day, this stretched out for a year. When people are depressed, you are not depressed one day and kill yourself the next day. It’s a long process — you don’t show it, then you don’t talk to anybody about it,” he continued.

“And then you get to the point where you are like, ‘I can do this’. Then you get to the point where you plan to do it and then you get to the point where you are going to do it.

“When you get to that point, it’s the scariest time. Because you know why? You know you’re going to do it. You’ve no fear.”

Over 25 years on from that fateful day, McCullough and his wife have daughter Wynona by their side and when they told the 23 year-old of Wayne's attempt to take his own life, her response broke his heart.

“When I think about it now, thank God because my daughter was almost in tears when we told her about it and she said, “Daddy I want to have you here”. I’d never have known her.”

Since then, McCullough has made a point of reaching out to friends and family and urging them to talk so they don’t go through what he did alone, praising the likes of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury for speaking out on the subject.

“A lot of people don’t cry for help, they keep it built up. You have to talk to people. You have to talk. Some people won’t listen to you but some will. There’s some people you talk to and you say it to them, and they’re like ‘You’re stupid, what are you talking about?’” added McCullough.

“And when you say that to people, it’ll drive you even further down. You’ve just got to get somebody who is going to listen to you.

“I’ve been to the depths of the door where it’s over, without my wife coming out that day I wouldn’t be here. God had a reason for me to be here and maybe I’ll help people. It doesn’t matter if you have $10million in the bank or $100billion or two pennies, you can get depression.

“If you feel like you’re getting depressed you need to talk to somebody. It doesn’t need to be a psychiatrist, it doesn’t have to be someone like that. It can be your friend, you can talk to your neighbour, someone who’s going to listen to you.”