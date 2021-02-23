Frampton to finally challenge for WBO world super-featherweight title as Herring fight scheduled for April

Frampton and Herring were scheduled to box this Saturday night in London but the bout was postponed last week and Belfast man Anthony Cacace now headlines the bill when defending his British super-featherweight title against Lyon Woodstock.

The Jackal, who turned 34 last Sunday, will be bidding to become only the third post-war British fighter to win world titles at three different weights having been a champion at super-bantam and featherweight.

Herring-Frampton will be screened live to the States on cable giant ESPN, while it is understood that BT Sport will be the UK broadcaster.

Both boxers are managed by MTK Global who have their base in Dubai, which is presumably why the bout has been moved from the UK to the UAE.

It is expected that Belfast man Tyrone McKenna will be in the chief supporting bout to the world title showdown. McKenna is set to face Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov.

Frampton says he will return to sparring this week after suffering a slight injury to his right hand, which led to the postponement.

“The main issue now, for me and Herring, is to manage the postponement and make sure we peak on fight night. Having got so close to fight night, the two of us were obviously down on the weight and getting very close to finishing off the high-intensity work,” said Frampton.