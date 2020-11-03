Frampton's world title fight 'cost us over £500k': Blain McGuigan tells court

McGuigan's son tells court of Belfast bout bill and hits out at Frampton's new management

It cost over half a million pounds to persuade boxer Carl Frampton's world champion opponent to fight him in Belfast a second time, the High Court has heard.

On day 15 of the legal battle between former world champions Barry McGuigan and Mr Frampton, promoter Blain McGuigan also claimed that the fighter's current managerial advisers MTK Global had created "a fear of intimidation" within boxing.

Blain McGuigan, a son of Mr Frampton's former manager Barry, told the court yesterday how challenging it was for the family's Cyclone company to bring Spanish fighter Kiko Martinez to the Titanic Slipways for a bout in September 2014.

If Mr Frampton won that fight it would see him crowned IBF world super-bantamweight champion.

The fighter, nicknamed The Jackal, had beaten Martinez to win the European title at the Odyssey Arena the previous year, but Martinez later won the IBF crown, which increased his market value substantially.

"It was hard for us because we had to work out a way of generating enough revenue to cover that cost and also to make enough money to pay Carl a good purse as well," he said.

When asked by counsel for the family, Liam McCollum QC, if he could recall how much was agreed for the second Martinez fight, he itemised the bill for the court.

He said: "It was $700,000 (£543,000): $100,000 (£77,500) to Gary Shaw (a co-promoter); $100,000 to Sergio Martinez, who was his current manager; $100,000 to Sampson Lewkowicz, who was his current manager and promoter, and then $400,000 (£310,000) to Kiko Martinez himself."

The court heard it was Cyclone's obligation to pay Martinez, and the company's goal to minimise the costs as much as possible.

Blain McGuigan added: "But we understood the magnitude of the chance of getting Kiko back to Belfast considering he'd been stopped by Carl 16 months before that.

Barry McGuigan

"So we obviously tried to keep his purse down as much as we could, but we had to get him back here... that was the main goal."

He said that by beating Martinez, Frampton "would become a world champion, which is every boxer's goal when they turn professional, and it was our goal to get Carl to that point in his career... there haven't been a huge amount of world champions from Northern Ireland so it was a big, big thing".

The eventual venue for the fight, which Mr Frampton won on points, was the Titanic Slipway, which could accommodate 16,000 spectators. Blain McGuigan told the court there were "logistical issues relating to that, and how the arena would be constructed and so on... because it was effectively just a big bit of tarmac; we had to build a stadium from scratch".

Mr Frampton, a dual-weight world champion, is suing his ex-manager and Cyclone Promotions for £6m in alleged withheld earnings. In a counter-suit, Barry McGuigan is claiming £4m against his one-time fighter for breach of contract when he ended their partnership in 2017.

Both men deny the respective allegations against them.

Blain McGuigan denied any money was ever concealed from Mr Frampton.

And he defended their handling of the 33-year-old Tigers Bay native during their nine-year relationship.

When asked by counsel to compare financial deals they secured for Mr Frampton's big contests to what other promoters could have offered, Blain McGuigan replied they were "far greater".

"Carl was probably one of the best-earning super bantamweights of all-time," he said.

"Then, we go up to featherweight and he's done exceptionally well up there as well.

"He's earned a huge amount of money from his boxing career, and we're proud of him."

Mr McGuigan (37) said he worked in the music industry before becoming more involved in the Cyclone business after his father suffered a stroke in April 2013.

He described how everything was focused on making Mr Frampton a star in his native Belfast and guide him to a world title.

Claims by the fighter that he was promised a 30% share of profits from Cyclone shows were disputed.

"The first I heard about that was when these proceedings began," he said.

Blain McGuigan also denied allegations the company concealed payments or kept sponsorship income hidden from Mr Frampton. "It didn't happen," he said.

Mr Frampton has established managerial ties with MTK (Mack The Knife) Global since his split from Cyclone.

Earlier in the case reference was made to MTK's alleged connections at one stage with Dublin man Daniel Kinahan.

Mr Kinahan has no convictions, but has been named in a Dublin court as a suspected senior figure in organised crime.

Asked for his assessment on MTK's status and reputation within the boxing industry, Blain McGuigan said: "They (have) pretty dubious links, (there's) certainly a fear of intimidation within the sport, for who might be behind them.

"My biggest concern is that they are getting more and more influence, and it's going to get to a point where they have control of both boxers and the contest."

He added: "There can be a potential lack of honesty in the contest, amongst other things."

The trial continues.