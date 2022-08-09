Golden moment as NI’s medal heroes return

Hugs, tears and smiles as boxing stars touch down in Belfast with record-breaking haul of honours

Northern Irish boxers Michaela Walsh, Eireann Nugent and Jude Gallagher after arriving into George Best Belfast City Airport

Northern Ireland netball captain Caroline O'Hanlon (centre) and her team are greeted by young supporters

Brother and sister Aidan Walsh (left) and Michaela Walsh (right) with their gold medals and their niece Olivia Bell at George Best Belfast City Airport

There was a rapturous homecoming for Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth boxing champions, with a record five gold medals proudly displayed at the gates of Belfast City Airport.

While crowds eagerly waited for the flight from Birmingham to land, young boxing fans from St Paul’s Antrim Amateur Boxing Club practised their sparring moves while others held up homemade banners.

The scale of the achievement was made clear when it seemed like a plane full of champion boxers passed through the arrival gates.

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh, Dylan Eagleson, Jude Gallagher and Amy Broadhurst all proudly displayed their medals before sharing hugs with family members.

Adding to Team NI’s record breaking medal haul were boxer Carly McNaul, who showed off her silver medal, as well as Eireann Nugent, who took bronze.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, all five gold medallists shared how much their outstanding display meant to them.

Happy to be home for a rest after a gruelling schedule of fights, Aidan Walsh said he valued the journey with his sister as much as the medal.

“It’s great, it’s been a long, hard few months of training preparing for the games,” he said.

“It’s just good to be home from a tournament that the whole team performed well at.”

Walsh triumphed in the Light Middleweight division with a commanding unanimous points win over Mozambique’s Tiago Osorio Muxanga.

Asked if it all felt real, he added: “It’s just one of those things. When you’re in the midst of training, you’re working hard and focusing on things then you get it.

“You just have to be grateful. Days like this don’t happen too often in your life, so you just have to enjoy every second of it while it’s here.

“I think if you enjoy it and you do what you do best and go out there and perform to the best of your ability the medal’s just a bonus, to be honest with you

“Having a great team and great people around you, that means a lot to you.”

Sharing her gold medal with her one-year-old niece Olivia, Michaela Walsh said the welcome home for the team was “phenomenal”.

“I think it’s just about enjoying the journey one day at a time, being alongside my brother is amazing,” she said.

“To come away with a gold medal with Aidan is probably the proudest moment of my life.

“I’ll always remember that. It means the world to our family, my father has been with us from the very start of our boxing career.

“So bringing home the gold medal for him and the rest of the family means so much — especially after fighting in Glasgow (2014) and Gold Coast Australia (2018) and coming away with a silver.

“That was a great achievement, but just to reach the very top of the podium along with Aidan on the same day is indescribable.”

Clann Eireann Netball Club await the arrival of the NI netball team

Walsh triumphed in the Women’s Featherweight final, defeating Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba by unanimous decision.

She said she hoped her niece would one day look back with pride on her auntie’s success.

“It shows her she should never give up on her dreams. I failed so many times before and I just stuck at it, I never gave up,” she added.

“There were moments I had doubts but I know I have come away with a gold medal and hope she can be inspired by that in the future.”

Jude Gallagher said he was still trying to make sense of things, having secured gold through a walkover after his opponent was unable to fight.

“It’s starting to feel real now, it really took a couple of days to sink in,” he said.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, with two opponents pulling out in the semi-final and the final.

“But seeing the reception we’re coming into now makes it feel real.”

Gallagher said the team was still “buzzing” after finals night.

“The whole attitude in the team right through the competition has been unreal,” he said.

“We came here hoping for an outcome like this and this is what we’ve achieved. It’s brilliant, I’m so happy with everyone in the team.

“I’m proud of my performances, I still had three tough fights. I felt like myself again in the ring, I’m back to boxing really well.

“I feel more fast, explosive and powerful so I’m really happy.”

With a welcome home party next on the agenda, Gallagher said he’s looking forward to what’s next after recovering.

Amy Broadhurst is welcomed home by family

Swamped with photo requests from fans, Dylan Eagleson said it was “an unbelievable moment” for him and his family.

He claimed a unanimous points victory over Ghana’s Abraham Mensah in the Bantamweight final.

“What a team it was, and what an inspiration Aidan and Michaela are too,” he said. “Two Olympians, so it’s good to look up to them.”

Amy Broadhurst, who secured a unanimous points decision victory over Gemma Richardson in the Women’s Lightweight final, said she was already looking forward to the next challenge, hoping to add to her medal haul in the autumn. “I’m delighted with another gold medal after such a successful year for me,” she said.

“I was training with Katie Taylor, winning another gold medal (at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul), the Commonwealth gold medal, it’s definitely a year I won’t forget.

“Seeing the medals coming home and the talent that’s on the team is amazing.

“You have an Olympic bronze medallist and Dylan Eagleson is outstanding, he’s unbelievable.”

On the young fans screaming with the delight on the team’s arrival, she said: “We’re doing something right if there’s people that actually want to be like us.

“It would be different if we were getting in trouble and setting a bad example, we’re setting a good example for the younger kids coming up.”

With three weeks of “forgetting about boxing” on the agenda, she said the next goal was the European Championships in October.

“I said at the beginning of the year that I wanted to do the treble, and now there’s only one to go.”

With Northern Ireland celebrating a record haul of 18 medals, swimmer Bethany Firth and the Men’s Fours lawn bowls team also joined the gold rush.

Paddy Barnes Snr, whose son Paddy Barnes also won gold at the 2010 and 2014 games, said this year’s team were “incredible”. “Success is always helpful, but our clubs in the North here are overflowing as it is,” he said.