Heavyweight champ Fury 'cuts ties with Kinahan'

The WBC heavyweight champion faced a backlash after thanking Irishman Kinahan for negotiating the financial agreement between Fury and Anthony Joshua, with a deal in place for the two British rivals to face off twice in 2021.

Kinahan's name was brought up in the Irish Government following the announcement, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar telling the Dail that he is a man with "a chequered history in this State and elsewhere".

Following that announcement two weeks ago, Fury has been in talks with Top Rank promoter Arum - who handles his business in the United States and landed his lucrative TV deal with ESPN - and an agreement has been reached for the American to handle Fury's future negotiations along with his long-time British promoter Frank Warren.

"Over the weekend I've had a lot of conversations with Tyson Fury and what we both decided is that myself, Top Rank and Fury will do all negotiations for fights in the future," Arum told The Telegraph.

"Whether it's for Joshua or (Deontay) Wilder or anybody else. We've informed Eddie Hearn about that. He knows where to go for the negotiations. Tyson and I have had long negotiations about it. That's the way it's going to be.

"This will eliminate a lot of confusion. We've talked with Dan, who Tyson and I both love and admire and respect, and he understands that it's best the negotiations on Tyson's side be handled that way. Both Tyson and I have discussed this with Dan and he is amenable and satisfied and wished us luck. He only wants the best for Tyson Fury."

Kinahan is regarded as boxing's newest power broker.

The son of convicted drug dealer Christie Kinahan, he founded the boxing management group MTK Global in 2012 and currently lives and works in Dubai.

He is also a person of significant interest to the Irish police. Only last month, Mr Justice Tony Hunt accepted evidence at Dublin's Special Criminal Court that the Kinahan organised crime group was involved in organised drugs and firearms dealing on "an international scale" and that it has used "execution style" murders to protect its interests.

In 2018, a Spanish police officer told a court in Marbella that Kinahan ordered the murder of a gang rival on the Costa Del Sol in 2015. He is banned from entering the US and his name allegedly appears on target lists at the CAB, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI. Kinahan has no criminal convictions.

News of his significant role in one of the biggest sporting events of recent times was met with a predictably disgusted reaction. Fine Gael politician Neale Richmond published a scathing statement that denounced Kinahan as "evil", while the Irish Daily Star announced they would not cover the fight.