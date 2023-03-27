Highly respected boxing official will be ‘sadly missed’

John Campbell died at the weekend

A smile and a handshake will be missing from ringside in Northern Ireland as Mr John Campbell, former NI Area secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), died at the weekend.

A highly respected figure in the sport, the Belfast man was a long-standing member of the Board and was honoured by the BBBoC in recent years for his services to the sport.

Upon the news of his passing, tributes flooded in for a man who was always on hand to offer help and support to those involved with the sport as he will be remembered as someone who went above and beyond.

"He was our Northern Ireland Area secretary for years and will be sadly missed," said Hugh Russell, Representative Steward/Director of the NI Area Council.

"Everybody knew John as a character and there are very few like him left. John always said it as it was.

"There were so many world champions that came through under his watchful eyes, stretching all the way back from Barry McGuigan onwards."

Current super-middleweight contender Padraig McCrory was quick to pay his own tributes on Sunday, posting on social media: "Sad to hear about the death of John Campbell. John was always on hand to help me with any boxing-related issues and always went above a beyond."

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow professional Steven Ward who was one of many fighters who benefitted from John's help and support.

"Unfortunately the boxing world lost a good man today in John Campbell, he was an absolute gentleman and will be sadly missed," he said.

"He was like a piece of furniture on the boxing circuit and would always go above and beyond to help others out including myself. Thoughts to John's family."

Former two-division world champion Carl Frampton also remembered John as a figure who was steeped in the sport and used his role to better the careers of those who stepped between the ropes.

"Over the weekend I heard the sad news that BBBofC NI area secretary passed away," he posted.

"John was one of the good guys of boxing, who always put the fighters first. He'll be sadly missed by the boxing community. RIP John."