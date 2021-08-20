Homecoming pride as Monkstown welcomes Olympian sibling boxers Aidan and Michaela Walsh

Boxers Stephen Ward Neil Sinclair with Olympians Aidan and Michaela Walsh who return back to Monkstown Boxing Club on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh made a triumphant return to his home gym in Monkstown following his exploits at the Tokyo Olympics.

The boxer, who won bronze, was joined by his sister Michaela who also competed at the Games but fell short in her round of 16 bout against Italian foe Irma Testa.

The pair joined aspiring young boxers at the club who turned out in force to see their heroes on Friday.

Aidan secured his third-place finish at the Games after beating Mervin Clair of Mauritius in his welterweight quarter-final.

It could have been even better for the 24-year-old but for an unfortunate injury, as he fractured his right ankle while celebrating his quarter-final victory.

He had to withdraw from his scheduled semi-final against GB boxer Pat McCormack due to the injury.

Speaking at the homecoming event in Monkstown, the brother and sister pair told the BBC the response they have received has been “surreal”.

“It has just been down time really with my girlfriend and our family since the Games and obviously Michaela and her girlfriend and our family. It is just chill time and relaxing. We have put so much into it the last few years,” said Aidan.

“It is a privilege to be standing here especially along with my sister and just to be able to show the kids a medal. To be able to be standing in this position with an Olympic medal along with my sister, it is amazing.

"We are just boxers, we are just normal people. Young people looking up to us, saying: ‘I want to be like them’. It is great to see kids having good role models who are just normal people.”

Michaela (28) added: “It is good to be home, obviously we didn’t expect this. Even for the kids to see the medal it is something for them to look up to and to inspire them.

“Even being an Olympian is something I am very proud of.”