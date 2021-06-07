How Michaela and Aidan Walsh made Olympic history in boxing qualifiers

Olympic history was made in Paris yesterday as, for the first time, a brother and sister combination will compete in the same boxing tournament, with both Aidan and Michaela Walsh punching their ticket to Tokyo.

The siblings, from Belfast’s Blacks Road, were both in quarter-final action at the European qualifiers knowing that victory would assure their places at the Games and whilst the pair knew they would have a second chance via box-off if defeated, they both finished the job at the first time of asking.

First up was 27-year-old Michaela in the women’s featherweight division who was just too good for Sweden’s Stephanie Thour as she romped to a unanimous decision (30-27 x 4, 29-28), boxing beautifully off the back foot from the off the sail home.

It was a quiet start to the fight with both warming to the task, but Walsh was that big sharper as she scored with counters and landed a flurry to take the opening frame on four of the five cards.

The second round saw the Monkstown ABC fighter really get into her groove with clever movement giving the Swede little to aim at and punish any openings as her economy of work saw her land cleanly and again dominate, this time sweeping the cards to leave her on the brink of a semi-final place.

Thour knew she needed to produce something special in the final round to turn it around and came out aggressively, but just couldn’t translate that into dominance as Walsh was simply too good and clever to land the better shots and seal victory, a place in the last four, but more importantly, an Olympic berth.

Less than an hour later, it was the turn of younger brother Aidan to step between the ropes as he faced number four seed and world number 20 Yevheni Barabandy, from Ukraine at welterweight.

It was an identical task as a place in the semi-finals would secure one of the six places on offer for the Olympics and he yet again proved his worth with a polished performance to edge home on a 3-2 split decision.

The 24-year-old was quickly into a groove with his silky skills, movement and sharp boxing dazzling in the opening round, with his counters catching the eye, to ensure he got off to the best possible start.

It was a little different from then on in as Barabandy upped the ante and drew Walsh into a real battle with both trying to impose their will on proceedings.

It was a lot more ragged as the round was dominated by holding and both were finding their work blocked by the other as little by the way of clean work was evident, but Walsh had won just enough on three of the five cards to leave himself in pole position going into the last.

The final round was agin quite scrappy with the Ukrainian stepping on the gas, but Walsh was content to move backwards to counter or spoil the work of Barabandy, knowing he was on the verge of victory.

It was a clever tactic as again he won over the majority of the judges to stay ahead and in doing so, ensured he won the bout and will join big sister Michaela on the flight to Tokyo where they will make that Olympic boxing history.