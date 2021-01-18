‘I despise them’: Carl Frampton breaks silence on split with McGuigans

Carl Frampton has opened up about the total breakdown in his relationship with former promoter Barry McGuigan after the highly-publicised court battle between the pair.

Frampton was suing his ex-manager and Cyclone Promotions for alleged withheld earnings but the case was settled back in November, with the boxer saying that he was "extremely happy" with the outcome and was "glad this chapter of (his) life is now behind" him.

He was claiming up to £6m against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

In a counter suit, Mr McGuigan claimed a one-time protege he had treated like a son was in breach of contract by quitting his Cyclone organisation in August 2017.

Both men denied any wrongdoing throughout the case.

Now Frampton has shed some light on the "sad" and total breakdown in relationship between the pair, though he admitted his former associates are “very good boxing people”.

It was with the Cyclone Promotions label that Frampton won world titles in two weight divisions, working alongside the McGuigans, including Barry’s son and boxing trainer Shane, for a total of eight years.

During that time, friendships became so close that Frampton admits they were "pretty much" like family but now, over three years on from their split in 2017, he says his feelings toward them have turned completely sour.

“There’s no relationship,” he said on the ‘Anything Goes’ podcast with James English. “It was settled so no-one can say they won or anything but what I can say is that I’m very happy with the settlement.

“I despise them, all of them. Hate them. It’s just the way it is.

“It is sad but it does happen in boxing. I like to think of myself as a nice guy ... I loved these guys. I had Shane and Jake (another of Barry’s three sons) McGuigan as groomsmen at my wedding, I was a groomsman at Shane’s wedding; pretty much (like brothers).

“But I have a deep hatred for them now; all of them ... I genuinely mean that; hate them.”

Since joining up with his new trainer Jamie Moore, Frampton has won five of his six fights, beaten only in an IBF World Featherweight title bout against Josh Warrington.

Now having moved up to Super Featherweight, the Jackal is gearing up for his chance to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion when he faces Jamel Herring next month.

But regardless of any success, he has frequently claimed that he has never enjoyed his boxing more than he has under Moore’s tutelage.

“I’m genuinely delighted I made that move,” he continued. “I never enjoyed boxing when I was with the McGuigans. There are interviews of me saying ‘I can’t wait until I’m 30 because I’m going to retire. I hate this game’.

“Barry’s a very knowledgeable boxing person. He knows boxing inside out. Shane is a very good trainer as well. I’ll always be honest and say they’re very good boxing people but I just don’t like them.”

Frampton went on to reveal that he has no interest in becoming a trainer or manager once his own fighting days come to an end due to the "politics" of the sport but is excited to undertake more punditry work to remain involved in boxing.