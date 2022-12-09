I have no margin for error against Karim Guerfi if I want to secure a second shot at world title glory, admits Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan is well aware that he has to get the better of Karim Guerfi

With a second world title opportunity coming into view, Michael Conlan insists he can’t afford a slip-up against Karim Guerfi when they throw down at the SSE Arena tomorrow night.

Both men cut relaxed figures at yesterday’s press conference at The Devenish Complex despite the ramifications of this featherweight clash as the victor will move onto a big opportunity in 2023, while the vanquished faces a very long road back into contention.

There is much riding on the outcome, especially for Conlan who is desperate for a second crack at world honours having fallen agonisingly short against Leigh Wood earlier this year when just seconds from victory.

The Belfast man knows that another loss will spell curtains for his plans of a huge night planned for St Patrick’s day and has prepared accordingly, well aware that five-time European champion Guerfi will ask the questions he must answer to move on.

“A loss for me at this stage, regardless of who it is, is bad,” said the 31-year-old Belfast man

“I need to keep winning, especially if I want to fight for a world title again. Beating Karim Guerfi is what I’m expected to do, what I need to do and I think I will.

“I could be fighting for a world title in March, but I’m not overlooking Guerfi because if I don’t beat him, that is gone.

“I know I’m going to put on a really good performance and believe I’ll knock Karim Guerfi out.”

The Frenchman may be quietly spoken, but that masks an aggressive fighting style and, at 35, he knows that defeat will erase any hopes he has of scaling the featherweight mountain.

He has form for going on the road and scoring huge upsets — going to Liverpool and blasting out Ryan Farrag in three rounds for one of his European title victories is a case in point.

Guerfi is no stranger to Conlan, nor indeed his coach Adam Booth, who has paid close attention to this weekend’s opponent having previously formed a plan to beat him for one of his former fighters in Ryan Burnett.

Booth is confident his man will get the win and has also been impressed by how Conlan reacted to his defeat against Wood.

“Since his world title fight (against Wood) and his last fight (Marriaga), there has been progression again,” said Booth.

“He’s not finished, but evolving as a fighter and improving his game, so what he needs is capable, experienced competition to come and fight.

“I’ve been watching Karim Guerfi for quite a while as he was once a potential opponent for Ryan Burnett at bantamweight. Against Jordan Gill, he was dominant until he got a bit complacent and got caught with one shot, so we know the test he is going to bring.”

That Gill defeat saw the European title change hands and it has done so again with Kiko Martinez now the continental king once more.

There were no bold predictions from the visitor but, as a veteran of 37 fights with 31 wins at home and away, he has seen it all and does not look fazed in the slightest heading into the clash.

That’s not to say he isn’t aware of the potential reward and insists he is here to fight and leave it all in the ring.

“I’m very happy to be here and I think it will be a good fight,” said Guerfi through an interpreter.

“A win on Saturday will bring big opportunities. I will fight really hard on Saturday and get out of my comfort zone, make it a really good fight.”

Tyrone McKenna’s bid to challenge Liam Taylor for the WBO European welterweight title is off as Taylor has been unable to travel due to flu, so Sean McComb versus Zsolt Osadan for the vacant WBO European light-welterweight strap has been elevated to the evening’s chief support.