'I must be famous': Steven Ward savours spotlight and targets title fights after taking on Thor Bjornsson

There wasn't a belt to bring home from Dubai. For Steven Ward something more valuable had been gained by sharing a ring with 24st 5lb strongman Thor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson - a blue tick.

The increasingly vacuous base of our society has crossed over into boxing in such a forceful way that Youtubers with millions of followers can now go to the gym for a few months and then declare they will be entering the ring to show they can fight, often on a show featuring true warrior craftsmen.

With them they bring those who wouldn't know a left hook from a fish hook but will nevertheless boost pay-per-view sales. What promoter wouldn't want that?

There is money in those blue Twitter and Instagram ticks so popular Belfast man Steven Ward, who holds a record of 13 wins and one defeat, has played a blinder sharing the ring with Game Of Thrones star Bjornsson.

Up to now he may have given himself the moniker 'The Quiet Man' but that will surely now he replaced in the eyes of many GOT fans.

Post-exhibition, Ward declared he felt like "a giant slayer" after three rounds with Bjornsson. It certainly sounds better than one suggestion of 'Mountain Goat'.

Ward, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, moved up from light-heavyweight to cruiserweight last year and over the next 12 months he will be justifiably hoping that his new fame will also bring some fortune, in regard to opportunities and bank balance.

The 30-year-old returned home yesterday having enjoyed the experience of sharing the ring with the former World's Strongest Man who is pursuing a fight with fellow strongman Eddie Hall later in the year.

Now Ward is eager to push on with his ring career, believing the shadow of the Mountain can only help in paving the way to a British title shot.

"Already my management team have sent me some opportunities that are there for me when I return to the ring and I can't wait to be back in there," said Ward. "By the end of the year I'd love to have a shot at the British title.

"Being in with Thor, it's clear that a lot more people know who I am now, it has raised my profile and that can only be good. I've got the blue tick on Instagram so I must be famous!

"Thor's a huge star but he's a really nice guy as well and straight afterwards he said he wanted me to come to Iceland to help him - to do some sparring and help him learn how to be a better boxer. I give him a lot of credit for the way he is taking it seriously and I could see just how professional he is in everything he does.

"Leading up to our exhibition he lost 50kg and I could tell when I was in there that he was trying to box. He's a huge man so he could have just tried to smother me but he was trying to box properly.

"Before it we had a chat and he insisted that he wanted me to take it seriously, he didn't just want to be taken round the ring and schooled.

"It was nice being in front of a crowd again even though there were only 200 in the hall due to the Covid restrictions and because there were so many Irish there they were chanting my name which was nice."

Ward, a former WBO European light-heavyweight champion, is hoping that he will be back in the ring in April and he knows many more will be interested to see what he has to offer when he does step through the ropes.