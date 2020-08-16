'I need to be a lot better': Carl Frampton assesses win over Darren Traynor as world title shot against Jamel Herring awaits

The next time Carl Frampton enters the ring, it's likely to be against Jamel Herring.

Carl Frampton admits an upturn in performance will be required when he next enters the ring.

That is expected to be in either late October or early November, when he fights reigning WBO world super featherweight champion Jamel Herring in the USA.

A win would see the Jackal become Ireland's first ever three-weight world champion and help to stake his claim as the best Irish boxer in history.

All that's left now is for the current champ to safely negotiate a route past Jonathan Oquendo on September 5.

Frampton did his job on Saturday evening when he stopped Scottish fighter Darren Traynor in the seventh round, soon easing to victory when he stepped up the intensity at the start of what turned out to be the penultimate round.

Assessing what had for the first five rounds been a fairly nondescript bout, Frampton was keen to look on the bright side.

"I was happy to get the win. I was far from my best but people talk about doing the rounds, I don’t think it will harm me doing that," he smiled.

"If I had the chance to take him out in the first round, I would have done that but the rounds are good and he is a tough kid.

"I had to make sure complacency didn’t creep in at all. It was a potential banana skin. Nobody's expecting Darren to beat me and there was no pressure on him. They had a decent game plan, they weren’t rushing things.

"I hurt him a few times with the jab and then the body shots in the second half of the fight worked well."

Frampton had originally been due to Vahram Vardanyan before the visa issues prevented the Armenian from participating but the Jackal reckoned the taller Traynor proved a more fitting opponent given the overall objective of the outing.

"It was a better opponent (to prepare) for Herring than the original opponent," he mused. "Darren isn't a southpaw but the dimensions are similar. I know I need to be a lot better for Jamel Herring but my hands are fine, there are no issues there so onwards and upwards.

"I think (the fight against Herring with happen). That's what Bob Arum said, Frank (Warren) is happy for that fight to happen and that's what MTK are saying as well. We have been talking about it for a long time, so hopefully that's it."

Now Frampton heads to Turkey to meet his wife Christine and their children on holidays before returning to prepare for his shot at Irish boxing history.