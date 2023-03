'I wasn't nice in the ring': Neil Sinclair looks back on his journey from accidental boxer to Commonwealth and British champion

Neil Sinclair was the hardest puncher John Breen ever coached. He tells Maxie Swain about his heyday, and those explosive knockouts

Walk the walk: Neil Sinclair down at the forest trail in Newtownabbey near his New Mossley home

Maxie Swain Mon 8 Mar 2021 at 12:00