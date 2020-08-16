'I will be world champion': Michael Conlan vows to take top title after impressive stoppage win over Sofiane Takoucht

Michael Conlan has vowed to become world super bantamweight champion after delivering an impressive performance in his return to the ring.

Cheered on by trainer Adam Booth, who said the Belfast boxer is ready 'now' for a shot at a top title, Conlan stopped experienced French fighter Sofiane Takoucht in the final round on Saturday evening.

It could, and perhaps should, have ended earlier, the thrilling conclusion delayed only by a series of low blows from Conlan. He was twice deducted points for punches landing on Takoucht's shorts and was subsequently warned of potential disqualification.

Otherwise, it was the performance of a world title challenger and that's exactly where the 28-year-old, who now boasts a record of 14 wins from 14 professional points, is heading.

He will be doing it at super bantamweight level, against either current WBO champ Angelo Leo or former IBO belt-holder Stephen Fulton.

The pair were due to meet earlier this month before the bout was called off as Fulton tested positive for Covid-19.

The issue for Conlan is, with Fulton ranked as the WBO's number one challenger, he will likely still have to face-off against Leo before the winner takes on the Belfast boxer, and so he, as a result, may be made to wait until 2021.

"I know when I fight for the world title at 122 lbs, which I will, I'll be world champion," he said. "I don't care whether it's Fulton or Leo.

"I have the best team and I leave everything in their hands. If they have to fight each other, so be it. If it has to be on St Paddy's Day, so be it.

"It'll be a completely different fight. Fighting somebody like (Takoucht) is almost harder because he's so jittery and unorthodox. Being a southpaw, he did some crazy stuff."

When the big fight does arrive, Conlan will look to avoid having points deductions for low blows after he was twice penalised for the infringements against Takoucht.

"I was going for my record of two points this time and I got it so I'm happy," he joked.

"I don't mean to low blow. I just love to hit them right on the sweet spot and there's a very fine line.

"It's hard to adjust mid-fight because some of them just swayed low. It is what it is. I said I would break him down and take him out. It might have been in the last round but I did it."