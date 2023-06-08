IABA delay decision over leaving world boxing body

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) will not be immediately cutting its links with the International Boxing Association (IBA) despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) effectively banishing the Russian led organisation yesterday.

In a statement noting the decision of the IOC Executive Board to withdraw recognition of the IBA, the IABA points out that it remains a member of the IBA, which governs amateur boxing worldwide.

Structurally the IABA is controlled by its 355 affiliated clubs. The statement adds that these clubs ‘will have an opportunity to consider alternative partnerships at the association’s AGM in October’.

Like all national boxing federations, the IABA will have to decide over the next few months whether to stay loyal to the IBA or jump ship and link up with the recently established World Boxing (WB).

Only the US and Switzerland have publicly indicated that they are joining WB though other countries are likely to follow suit over the summer.

At boardroom level the IABA favour breaking with the IBA and joining the new organisation as does Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

But such a move requires a change in the IABA constitution which can only be altered by a 75 percent majority vote.

There are mixed views among clubs over the switch and it is unlikely that a motion to leave the IABA and join World Boxing would receive sufficient backing at the moment to get over the line.

The IABA statement blames the IBA for the current impasse at world level saying the decision of the IOC to withdraw their recognition ‘arises from the IBA’s failure to implement a range of reforms commissioned by the International Olympic Committee in 2019, following the suspension of the boxing governing body’s recognition.

“The IABA took the decision not to contest either IBA world championships this year over similar concerns on the IBA’s activities and practices.

“It is vital that boxing remains on the Olympic programme, post Paris, given that our sport is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.

“At present, the activities, and practices of the IBA give little confidence of resolution of the governance issues which prompted questions over boxing at Olympic Games after 2024.

“IABA acknowledges the establishment of World Boxing as an international federation, and its potential for consideration as an alternative partner for the IOC in retaining boxing as an Olympic sport,” said the statement.

Predictably, the new World Boxing organisation welcomed the IOC’s decision.

In a statement WB said: “IBA’s persistent failure to address longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency, and financial management has caused huge damage to international boxing and we welcome the clarity provided by the IOC in its statement.

“This is a very significant moment as it provides an opportunity for the sport (subject to the decision of the IOC Session on 22 June 23 when the EB decision is due to be ratified) to move on from the corrosive leadership of IBA which has brought boxing to a place where its status as part of the Olympic programme is in doubt.

“The loss of Olympic status would be devastating for boxing and have damaging long-term consequences, across the globe, for boxers and everyone connected with the sport, from the elite level to the grassroots.

“World Boxing was established to prevent this catastrophic situation from arising and to create a better future and is committed to working constructively and collaboratively with the IOC and all other stakeholders to develop a pathway that will preserve boxing’s ongoing place on the Olympic programme.

“Boxing is at a crossroads, and we urge every National Federation that cares about boxers and boxing to think about how they can help to deliver a better for future for the sport and support World Boxing in its efforts to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement.”

The IOC will decide in October whether boxing will be restored to the programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. National Federation may wait until then before deciding whether to cut their ties with the IBA and join the new pledging federation which has yet to be recognised by the IOC.