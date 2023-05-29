I’ll be taking time out to decide on my next steps in boxing, confirms Michael Conlan

Boxing

Michael Conlan says he will take time out to assess his next steps following his defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez

A battered and bruised Michael Conlan is taking time out before making his next move in boxing.

The Belfast man’s dreams of winning a world title in his home city were ended in brutal fashion by Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Conlan’s trainer Adam Booth threw in the towel as Conlan hit the canvas in round five of a pulsating IBF world featherweight encounter, ending with a savage left hook and a right uppercut.

The 31-year-old former Olympian admitted that the best man won, and that he would sit out to consider his future.

“I’m good folks. Wasn’t at the races tonight, couldn’t seem to get going and paid the price for it,” Conlan wrote.

“Congratulations to (Lopez) on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future champion. Thank you for the opportunity.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck, I can’t get back to you all but I appreciate it!

“I’m gonna take some time away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps for me are.”

Conlan had looked strong in the second round, hitting Lopez with a strong right-hander as he appeared to gain the advantage.

But the momentum shifted significantly in the third as Lopez landed a succession of punches to leave Conlan hanging on for the bell.

Lopez slowed a little in the fourth but remained on top, and Conlan at one point stumbled to the floor.

When Lopez hit Conlan hard in the fifth, Booth took the decision to end the fight.