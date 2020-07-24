'I'll go through him for a short cut': Carl Frampton's promise on ring return ahead of world title bout

Former World champion Carl Frampton says victory over Vahram Vardanyan on August 15 will lead to a showdown with WBO super-featherweight title holder Jamel Herring.

Frampton's return to the ring in the BT Sport studios was confirmed last night and the Jackal will have a 10-rounder against Armenian Vardanyan, who holds a record of 21 wins, one defeat and a draw.

"I intend to go through this guy for a short cut. The goal is Jamel Herring but I can't take my eye off this guy," said Frampton, who will headline a show featuring fellow Belfast man Michael Conlan.

The Jackal, a world champion at super-bantamweight and featherweight, is hoping that he will be bidding to become a three-division title holder before the end of the year.

The fight with Vardanyan, which he should win comfortably, will be made for the super-feather limit of 9st 4lb.

“I’m very happy that the fight has been made at super-feather because it will give me a good idea about how I make the weight and just how I feel at 9st 4lb,” said Frampton.

The 33-year-old has been back in Manchester training for the last six weeks and believes that he will be ready to handle the Armenian in one of a series of behind-closed-doors shows being held over the summer.

“I’m feeling very good, my weight is good and I’ll be totally focused on what I need to do because there is a lot at stake.”

World title contender Conlan, who holds both the WBA and WBO intercontinental featherweight belts, has been matched with Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht.

Former world title challenger Takoucht (34) has been stopped only once in his professional career and that came last year when he felt the power of IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

Conlan is also seeking a world title shot in the next 12 months and manager/brother Jamie has suggested his chance will come at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day next year.

Meanwhile, former world heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones jnr will have an eight-round exhibition bout on September 12 in California.

Tyson (54) last fought in 2005 when losing to Kevin McBride, while multi-weight champion Jones is 51. The bout will be a pay-per-view event in the States.