I’ll only be happy if I take Commonwealth Games gold, admits Dylan Eagleson

There’s something about Dylan Eagleson. At just 19 he has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games but you sense there is much more to come from this confident Bangor boy here in Birmingham and beyond.

The teenager eased to a 5-0 Quarter-Final victory over Armando Rugoberto Sigauque from Mozambique yesterday in the bantamweight division, delivering it with a touch of style and a touch of showboating to guarantee at least a bronze.

Eagleson, who won silver at the European Championships earlier this year, will fight experienced Scot Matthew McHale tomorrow for a place in Sunday’s Final.

That’s going to be a fascinating fight. The last-eight clash was interesting to watch too with Sigauque coming out all guns blazing at the NEC in Birmingham with Eagleson’s elusiveness coming into play before his boxing skills did the rest.

“I’m very happy to get the first one out of the way. I know I can perform better but I’m happy with that performance because it’s been such a long wait,” said Eagleson of his first contest at the Games.

“The whole team has been class, it’s just made me want to get in and show what I can do as well.

“I knew he was just going to keep coming.

“The coaches watched him and told me what way to box him. I had to be sharp, especially with my movement, and he missed loads.”

Like all the Team NI boxers, Eagleson has enjoyed plenty of backing in the arena and was lifted by having mum Paula, his sister and coach Ralph McKay from St Paul’s in England to cheer him on.

Eagleson is not dissimilar to style and attitude to a young Michael Conlan, who of course won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow eight years ago and has gone on to fight for a world title in the professional game.

“I’m not there yet, hopefully in another few years I will be,” said Eagleson when the comparison was brought up.

On his next opponent, the Bangor man declared: “I’ve boxed him before. I was only 18, it was my first elite fight — I beat him, but that doesn’t matter.

“It’s whoever performs on the day. I’ve been in with top opponents now, so I know what I’m getting anyway. The gold medal is what I want. I won’t be happy with anything else.”

As for the showboating, he was honest enough to admit: “That’s what makes me enjoy it. There’s no point getting in that ring and not enjoying it.

“That’s the way I like boxing, I like to do a bit of showboating. At the start the coaches weren’t sure about it but now they know it’s the way I box.”