I’m fighting to give my kids the best future I can, insists Anthony Cacace

Anthony Cacace has journeyed through barren lands, some recent profitable pickings and now he wants the fields of gold.

Every sportsman wants to finish on their terms and Cacace is no different, particularly when at 34 years of age he is on the cusp of earning the kind of money he believes equates to his talent.

Such is the way of the boxing world that ability does not always bring with it the rewards a fighter would expect. Fighting on Michael Conlan’s undercard this Saturday night against Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski, Cacace has an opportunity to show why so many within the Irish boxing fraternity have lauded his natural ability since his teenage years in the Oliver Plunkett gym.

Innately laid back, Cacace confesses he would leave amateur coaches Patsy McAllister and Anto Taylor pulling their hair out.

“When I look back, I drove them crazy… I can still see Patsy grabbing one arm and Anto the other to get me out of bed to go running!” laughs Cacace as he reflects on a talent that brought him three Four Nations golds along with Ulster and Irish titles.

Now a world-ranked professional, Cacace prepares for the next step towards the opportunity he has always craved and reveals how when fight week arrives, he is enveloped by a personality change that lasts until his hand is raised in victory.

IBO world super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace is motivated to deliver for his family

It seems the transformation will be particularly acute as, up to this point, his best moments in the ring have come on the road.

“This is by far the biggest night I’ve had in Belfast as a professional. It feels weird because I’m used to preparing to go away. At this point I want to get the guy and rip his head off,” says the IBO super-featherweight title holder.

“It always happens to me when I see my opponent, I just change. People know me as being relaxed but, as the fight gets closer, there’s an anger that builds… I suppose because I know that the opponent stands between me giving my family the life I want to give them. My kids mean everything to me, I’d be nothing without them and that’s why I do this.

“I just become a different person, I snap into a different gear and right now I just want to get in there and beat the guy up; to put in a top performance in front of the home fans. It’s a great bill to be on against a decent opponent, it’s a big chance for him and I have to be on my guard in this game — one slip and it’s all over.

“Looking at him, am I more talented? Yes, but then talent only gets you so far in this game, it’s that will and desire that is so important. When I go to the ring, I am at that point where I accept that if I have to die in the ring I’ll do it. It’s not about the belt, it’s about what can come next — my next fight could get me a house outright, that’s what’s on the line for me.”

Anthony Cacace claimed the IBO world super-featherweight title when he defeated Michael Magnesi in 2022

Should Cacace leave the stage without having bagged a world title opportunity, you would be hard pressed to find a more naturally gifted Irish fighter in the modern era to have missed out on such a chance. For some, the suggestion we haven’t seen the best of a fighter aged 34 would ring hollow but when Cacace utters those words there is straightforward truth to be embraced, while at the same time he knows the clock is ticking.

“I was always told that when you get to 30, there is a big change and I never believed it but, even though I haven’t been in any wars, I know I have to be careful because it’s easier to pick up injuries when you’re a bit older and even the times when fights fell through, I had still done the camps and they all take their toll,” adds Cacace, who has been staying in a house provided by one of his sponsors, Darren McKinty.

“The camp has been great, I’ve stuck to my diet throughout it — usually I can veer off a bit but I’m very fit, I’ve seen that in sparring so that feels good going into this fight. Staying here with farm land around me, it’s been perfect for me to relax and keep me focused on the fight, away from any distractions.

“I know there are big opportunities out there, there could be a world title eliminator — maybe even a big fight in America. This is the time that will define my career and, when I think about that, it genuinely gives me an edge. I’m fighting for my life — for the lives of my children.”