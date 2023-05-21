‘I'm looking forward to the rematch’ – Katie Taylor ready to take on Chantelle Cameron again after 3Arena defeat

Katie Taylor, and her mum Bridget, after her defeat to Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin — © SPORTSFILE

Katie Taylor confirmed she is ready for an instant rematch with Chantelle Cameron after her unbeaten professional record was ended in an epic contest in Dublin's 3Arena.

Taylor suffered her first defeat in professional boxing as Cameron defended her undisputed lightweight crown with a majority decision win.

The judges scorecards read 95-95 draw, and 96-94, 96-94 to the English fighter, with a deflated Taylor already eyeing up a rematch.

"I was expecting a gruelling fight and that's what it was. I obviously came up short. I always love a challenge and I'm looking forward to the rematch," said Taylor

"This isn't how I wanted the homecoming to go but I'm grateful that this event could sell out in a couple of minutes.

"Congratulations to Chantelle on a fantastic performance. It was a tough battle. I gruelling 10 rounds, as I expected it to be.

"I just came up short tonight, but I look forward to doing it again."

Cameron admitted she feared the judges would be swayed by a partisan Dublin crowd, as Taylor pulled the scorecards close with a surge in the final rounds.

"I was petrified. I've seen results go the other way in the past," she said, when asked if the scoring would be a concern.

"It was a close fight and Katie is a great boxer, pound-for-pound the best. She's so fast and tough. She's one of the greatest boxers there is.

"My strength is putting the pressure on. I don't mind getting hit so my corner let me off the leash.

"I've just beat another undisputed champion. I'm sick of keeping my belts, I want to go for more belts.

"Unbelievable atmosphere. It's a shame they weren't backing me but Katie has a great following. I put my belts up against the pound-for-pound best so I've clearly got some guts."

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the rematch would go ahead in the autumn and suggested it will staged in Dublin once again.

"It was such a close fight and if it was going to go one way, maybe that was a fair result," said Hearn.

"There is a rematch clause in there and we will be doing this fight again here in Dublin in autumn this year.

"Congratulations to Katie and Chantelle for showing us what this sport is all about and thanks to Dublin for an amazing week and an amazing atmosphere."