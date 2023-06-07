IOC sever links with International Boxing Association ahead of Paris Games

As expected, the International Olympic Committee has announced it will sever its links with the International Boxing Association.

This afternoon’s announcement came following a remote meeting of the IOC’s Executive Board. However, boxing will go ahead as planned at the Paris Olympics next year.

In a short statement the IOC said the decision is based on an IOC report on the situation of the IBA which was completed last week and discussed and approved at today’s meeting.

The IOC statement read: “The report establishes that the IBA has failed to fulfil the conditions set by the IOC in its decision communicated to the IBA on 9 December 2021 – which was not challenged by the IBA – for lifting the suspension of the IBA’s recognition.

“In the preparation of this report, the IBA was granted the right to be heard and to provide any information it deemed relevant.

“The IOC EB also recommends to the IOC Session – in the interest of the boxing athletes and the sport of boxing – to maintain boxing on the sports programme of the Olympic Games 2024.”

The formal decision to withdraw recognition of the IBA will be taken at an extraordinary IOC session to be held remotely on June 22.

Explaining the background to the momentous though predictable decision, the statement points out the IBA was initially suspended by the IOC in June 2019.

However, in the interests of boxers and the maintenance of boxing as a sport at the Olympic Games, the IOC opted not to withdraw IBA’s (then known as AIBA) recognition even though there were sufficient grounds to do so.

“The IOC Session was willing to provide AIBA with an opportunity to restore its full compliance with OC Rule 25 and the IOC Code of Ethics,” the statement added.

Self-evidently in the eyes of the IOC, the IBA has failed to do this though the organisation would strongly dispute this.

It is unprecedented for the IOC to withdraw recognition of an International Federation whose sport has been an integral part of the Olympics Games for a century.

But at the moment boxing is not part of the schedule for the LA Games in 2028.

The programme for the LA Games is expected to be finalised by the International Olympic Committee at a scheduled meeting in Mumbai in October.

Ironically, the banishment of the IBA could improve the chances of boxing being restored though the row between the two organisations will almost certainly end up in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The next issue facing the IOC is whether they will recognise the fledging World Boxing organisation which was set up earlier this year with a mission to preserve boxing as an Olympic sport.

So far only the USA and Switzerland has pledged to leave the IBA – the US has already done so – and join the new organisation.

While the leadership of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association is supportive of the organisation breaking from the IBA and joining the new organisation, the clubs are divided on the issue.

It would require a change in the constitution of the IABA to leave the IBA and link up with World Boxing.

The IBA have been asked for a comment on the IOC statement.