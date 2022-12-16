It’s a real knockout: Carl Frampton’s delight at portrait as Bangor artists targets big future

Johnny Hamilton, who paints NI sports stars, says boxer coming to his house to see his picture was ‘epic’

A Co Down artist described the moment champion boxer Carl Frampton arrived at his door to see a painting of himself as “epic”.

The former north Belfast boxer is the latest local to feature in a series of paintings by Bangor man Johnny Hamilton.

While working in engineering, the 39-year-old is now increasingly pivoting towards his more creative side and has launched a series called ‘Northern Legends’.

As well as the Tigers Bay fighter, the series features footballer George Best, golfer Rory McIlroy and musician Gary Lightbody.

After Johnny first reached out to him on Twitter, double world champion Frampton followed the painting’s progress.

Frampton kept the original for himself and even agreed to sign 50 A3 prints to help raise money for charity.

“I’ve been watching him for years, but it was more that he is an MBE and a two-time world champion, which is a massive deal for Northern Ireland,” Johnny said.

“He just stood out as a pinnacle character to me, and he has a good face to draw — he’s not an ugly-looking fella.

“He has good strong features and I could see the picture would actually look good, so I was able to draw it.

“I kept tagging him in and towards the end I shared it with him.

“He said ‘there’s been a lot drawn but never any like this’.”

“He then was able to get my number. I had two missed calls and I don’t really answer calls unless I know who it is.

“I’d sent a message asking who it was and he came back saying: ‘Hi, it’s Carl Frampton’, so I immediately rang him back.”

The champion boxer signed 50 prints during his visit

The Jackal loved it so much he drove down to Bangor himself to see it first-hand.

“He turned up at the house by himself, which was pretty epic,” said Johnny.

“He just pulled up in his Porsche that he clearly wasn’t going to fit the painting in, but he’s going to come back with his wife’s car to pick it up.

“He loved it and said again that he’d seen a lot of portraits done and there was always something out, or something that doesn’t look right.

“The one thing he noticed was the bump on his nose, because he had broken it. He said a lot of people removed that, but I had kept it in.”

As he considers making the leap into full-time art, Bangor man Johnny has big ambitions for his new career.

“My ambition would be to have my own gallery. I have five of the NI collection done so I’m going to keep going with that,” he said.

“I have done Joey Dunlop and am trying to reach out to his family — I’ve had Michael Dunlop watching my stories — and I’ve reached out to the Joey Dunlop Foundation too.

“I’d love to get the pieces in the City Airport. It would be quite cool to come off at the arrivals and have all the legends down there.”

You can see more of Johnny’s work — including the Northern Legends collection — by visiting his website: www.jossiepops.com.