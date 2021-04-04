It's family all the way now for Carl Frampton as gloves come off

Boxing hero can't wait to spend every day with wife and kids following his retirement

Still my hero: Carl Frampton and his wife Christine embrace

Carl Frampton told how he "can't wait" to get home to see his wife Christine and their children after retiring from boxing following his defeat to Jamel Herring.

The Belfast fighter was stopped in the sixth round by the WBO super featherweight champion in Dubai on Saturday night.

Frampton announced his intention to retire in the ring while wearing a T-shirt paying tribute to his late mentor Billy McKee.

Afterwards the 34-year-old said he "missed so much" of his children Rossa and Carla growing up, and praised wife Christine for the support she gave him throughout his boxing career.

"There's been times when my wife has been raising our kids on her own because I've been away so long," he said.

"I've missed important things as well that I shouldn't have missed."

Frampton admitted he was desperate to win the fight, which would have made him Ireland's first boxer to take world titles in three weight classes.

The former world super-bantam and featherweight champion, who was stopped for the first time in his career at the weekend, said he was "done".

For Christine, the mixture of emotions included some relief that it was all over.

"Wanted him out a long time ago," she tweeted. "Thanks everyone. We love you all."

On Sunday tributes to the fighter continued to flood in.

Legendary boxing MC Michael Buffer said it was "an honour" to introduce Frampton into the ring three times during his career.

The Hall of Fame ring announcer said one of the reasons to love boxing was the "thrills and excitement" Frampton gave fans throughout his career.

"It was an honour to introduce Carl Frampton three times in the ring," Buffer tweeted.

"Speaking for so many fans, thanks for a career of thrills and excitement - enjoy spending more time now with your lovely Christine and the weans Carla and Rossa and a life of well earned joy."

Replying to Buffer, Christine Frampton wrote: "Thank you MB. I have been starstruck twice in my life. The first time meeting Mike Tyson and the second time meeting Michael Buffer. So thankful for the journey we have been on."

Frampton's trainer Jamie Moore tweeted: "Carl Frampton will be remembered for what he is; an amazing fighter who achieved amazing things, and someone who united a country and gave them unbelievable memories.

"One of the bravest fighters I know and sometimes they need saving from themselves. What an honour it's been."

Northern Ireland's former striker Gerry Armstrong told the retired fighter to "stand tall" and "be proud".

First Minister Arlene Foster retweeted a tribute to Frampton from the Northern Ireland football team, which said: "What a career. What a fighter. What a hero. What a man. Our champion."

TV and radio presenter Colin Murray said it was "hard to sum up" the days and nights Frampton had given his fans throughout his career.

"Win or lose, he actually bought us all a pint after," he said.

"In New York. In Vegas. Now he can enjoy a few more himself and, I'm sure I speak for his thousands of fans, it's our round now pal. Thank you Carl."

Television personality and comedian Patrick Kielty thanked the fighter for "dreaming big" and "bringing us all on the ride".

"For wearing the biggest heart on your sleeve, and never forgetting people at home. Winners don't always look out for underdogs. But champions do. It's why you'll always be ours. Take a bow," he said.

Frampton's fellow Belfast fighter Michael Conlan added: "What a champion, what a legend. Hold your head high, enjoy the rest of your life champ."

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno said he had to give a special mention to Frampton after he accepted his defeat with "grace and dignity".

"He is now retiring to spend quality time with his family," added Bruno. "Happy retirement Carl."

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey congratulated Frampton on his career and said he was an "absolute true ambassador for boxing".

DUP MP Carla Lockhart added: "A superb fighter who never forgot where he came from."

BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson tweeted: "Sadly wasn't to be for Carl Frampton. But what an ambassador he is for Northern Ireland. Beaten tonight but what a brilliant career."