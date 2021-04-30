James Tennyson ready to close in on top of lightweight ladder with win over Jovanni Straffon

Having built up a reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters in the UK, James Tennyson should enhance that even further with victory over Mexican Jovanni Straffon in Manchester tomorrow night.

Tennyson has developed into a real force at lightweight, winning the British title last summer before vacating, and a further victory led to promoter Eddie Hearn talking about a possible fight with former world champion Jorge Linares. Instead, he keeps moving along the path to a world title shot with a 12-rounder against Straffon.

The Mexican's record suggests that Tennyson should be a cut above him and the Belfast man's power too hot to handle in their IBO title fight.

"If I can get him out of there early then 100 per cent that is what I'll be doing," said Tennyson, who is eager for Hearn to match him with those at the very top of the lightweight division.

"I believe I'm one win away from getting those opportunities… the key is to get the win here."

There is a general consensus that the lightweight boys are generating more excitement than most in world boxing and Tennyson wants to be part of the action. That's not easy as superstar Teofimo Lopez has unified all four belts, though he is expected to move up a weight at the end of the year.

"I have to go in focused and on my game. I'm not worried about what he's going to do, I just trust my ability," said Tennyson, who fought for the IBF world super-featherweight title in 2018.

The main event on the Sky Box Office bill will see Dereck Chisora face former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, while Katie Taylor defends her lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas.

Jonas, who lost to Taylor in the 2012 Olympics when the Irish woman won gold, said: "One punch changes everything. I do believe that I have power."

Taylor insists that her last three performances were her best as a professional, though Joe Gallagher, the coach of Jonas, disagrees.

Gallagher said: "Everybody thought Katie lost in New York. The rematch with Delfine Persoon was closer than people say. She has had a lot of hard fights.

"She got buzzed by Persoon and by Christina Linardatou."