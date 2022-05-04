John Conlan confident of medal success as Walsh siblings headline Team NI boxing squad for Commonwealth Games

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh will headline the 13-strong Team NI boxing squad heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The Belfast siblings both won silver on the Gold Coast four years ago, with Aidan going on to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year as well, and will look to go one step further this time around.

They will be joined in Birmingham by another silver medallist, Carly McNaul, while Dylan Eagleson and Clepson dos Santos make their Commonwealth debuts in the West Midlands.

Nicole Clyde, Amy Broadhurst and Eireann Nugent form the rest of the female line-up, while Jude Gallagher, John Paul Hale, Eugene McKeever, Jake Tucker and Damian Sullivan also go for medals on the men’s side.

Boxing has been Team NI’s most successful sport in the Commonwealth Games with 61 medals being won in the ring – 13 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

The squad will link up for training camps at home and in Italy before taking part in the Eindhoven Box Cup, with their preparations culminating with an international training camp in Belfast including teams from the likes of Australia, India, New Zealand and Canada.

“All of the boxers are capable of medalling, colour yet to be decided,” stated Team NI boxing performance lead John Conlan.

“It’s good to get the squad in early enough to get them training together and get a solid platform of training going.

“Dylan Eagleson and Clepson dos Santos are two very young boxers who have earned their right to go, to name but a few. It’s an exciting time and I can’t wait to see what these boxers will do.”

The last time there was a home games, Team NI boxers excelled in the ring, winning nine medals, two gold, two silver and five bronze when Glasgow hosted the multi games showpiece in 2014.

“I was there in Glasgow,” recalled Conlan. “Of course the games being in Birmingham makes a huge difference – family and friends can travel to support, that is a huge boost for boxers.”