John Paul Hale overcomes tense battle with Daryl Clarke to claim slender victory in Irish Elite Boxing Championships

Boxing

John Paul Hale survived a scare in the opening session of the Irish Elite Boxing Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin last night as he squeezed past Monkstown’s Daryl Clarke on a 3-2 decision in their 63.5kg Quarter-Final.

The Star ABC man was a winner in the 60kg division in 2021 but has stepped up to the Olympic weight and advanced into next Friday’s Semi-Final where he will face Dean Clancy, who was a 4-1 winner against James McDonagh.

Hale took the centre of the ring from the off but was out of range with his shots, with Clarke aiming to punish and did so on a couple of occasions as he grew in confidence.

Hale switched stances back and forth as he tried to find his range, but Clarke was evading many of the attacks coming his way and landed with a solid right in the second, although Hale retaliated with a lead left.

It seemed all to play for in the final round and although Clarke continued to box well, Hale got the nod by the thinnest of margins.

On the other side of the draw, defending champion Brandon McCarthy was a unanimous winner over Erne’s Anthony Malanaphy to secure a Semi-Final against Aaron O’Donoghue, but there was better news for Erne’s Rhys Owens who defeated Star ABC’s Lee McKee in their 60kg preliminary bout to secure a meeting with Dublin’s Adam Courtney in today’s Quarter-Final.

The opening duel of the night saw European bronze medallist Shannon Sweeney defeated on a unanimous decision by Daina Moorehouse at 50kg who faces Niamh Early in today’s Semi-Final.

The other Semi-Final in the division today is an all-Belfast affair as Carly McNaul faces Caitlin Fryers.

McNaul, from the Ormeau Road club, claimed her second Commonwealth Games silver medal last summer in Birmingham but comes up against Immaculata’s Fryers who came of age last year when taking silver at the European Championships.

Commonwealth gold medallist Michaela Walsh also enters the fray today with a 57kg Semi-Final against Dublin’s Kellie McLoughlin.

Letterkenny’s Paddy McShane will meet Jordan Smith in today’s 57kg Quarter-Final as the Holy Family, Drogheda man was a 4-1 winner over Myles Casey last night.

Dean Walsh set up a mouthwatering 71kg Semi-Final next week with Aidan Walsh as he was a 5-0 winner over Igo Blazhenko, while there were also wins last night for Gavin Rafferty at 75kg, plus super-heavyweights Gytis Lisinkas by stoppage and Keith McEnaney by walkover.