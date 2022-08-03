Jude Gallagher and Eireann Cathlin Nugent secure at least bronze medals after reaching Semi-Finals at Commonwealth Games

Jude Gallagher and Eireann Cathlin Nugent will be leaving the Commonwealth Games with at least a bronze medal after they reached the Semi-Finals of their respective weight divisions in Birmingham.

Tyrone Gallagher man weathered a little bit of a storm against Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain to win on a unanimous decision and make it into the last-four, and he was joined by Nugent, who defeated Jodie Charlotte Wilkinson on points.

The medals are Northern Ireland’s second and third of the day after Carly McNaul reached her Semi-Final in the morning session with a dominant performance against Keshani Hansika.

Gallagher came under some fire from Hussain in the second round of their fight but he managed to get through and then took over from there to reach the Semi-Finals, forcing a late standing count in the bout on his way to a win on all five judges’ cards.

Gallagher is due to face Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh in the final four on Saturday, with a place in Sunday’s Final on the line.

Meanwhile, Nugent made it three bronze medals in the ring at a minimum as she joined her compatriots in the Semi-Finals as she won on the judges' scorecards against England's Wilkinson in the evening.

She will face either India's Lovlina Borgohain or Wales' Rosie Eccles in the last-four, also on Saturday.

Meanwhile, judoka Sarah Hawkes missed out on a bronze medal as she lost her third-placed match to New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews.