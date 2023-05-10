Katie Taylor on why Michael Conlan is a ‘nightmare’ as Belfast boxer prepares for world title shot

Katie Taylor has described Michael Conlan as being “a nightmare to spar”, as she wished the Belfast boxer well for his world title bid later this month.

Conlan will take on IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena in his hometown on May 27.

Taylor will meet England’s Chantelle Cameron a week prior in Dublin’s 3Arena, where both female fighters will be putting their undefeated records on the line in a huge homecoming show for the Bray boxer.

Speaking before her bout, where she will hope to remain unbeaten and become a two-weight undisputed world champion, Taylor said she’ll “definitely be watching” Conlan’s match the following weekend.

“Michael’s been a phenomenal fighter. I’m just excited for him as well. We’ve obviously fought together for years in the amateurs. It’ll be great for us to both come through the big time.

“I’ve actually sparred Michael a few times,” added the 36-year-old.

“He’s obviously a very, very tricky spar for me. He’s one of the most talented amateur boxers I think we’ve ever had. It was always a nightmare for me sparring Michael. I always learn so much.

“He’s a warrior as well with a great heart and great skill. He has everything it takes to become a world champion on the 27th.”

Conlan’s last attempt at a world title shot was against the then-WBA champion, Leigh Wood, last March.

The Irish Olympian was deemed widely to be up on the scorecards, and he even heavily dropped Wood in the very first round.

However, the British featherweight produced a vicious knockout in the final twelfth round; one which Conlan says he still has no recollection of, after being rendered unconscious by Wood’s right hand.

Taylor continued: “I’m so excited for him, he was so close before to winning that world title against Leigh Wood.

“It was an amazing performance and he was a minute away basically from being crowned world champion. I’m so excited that he has another chance to actually get that belt, because that’s exactly what he deserves.”

Taylor was originally being lined up for a rematch against Amanda Serrano, but the Puerto Rican withdrew due to injury.

Conlan recently said that he thinks Cameron, who is the current undisputed light-welterweight champion, could be a tougher test than the ex-MMA star, and Taylor agreed.

“Definitely,this fight has the potential to be the hardest of my career so far,” she said.

“These are the kinds of fights I am very excited about… I love the fact that I’m bringing big-time boxing back to the country.”

Taylor’s clash with Cameron will be the first time the Co Wicklow athlete has ever fought professionally in Ireland - something that she noted most people are ‘shocked’ by.

The undercard also includes Belfast middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko, who suffered a hand injury last year and hasn’t fought since July.

The undefeated Holy Trinity ABC graduate will take on Grant Dennis before the main event on Saturday, May 20, in Dublin.