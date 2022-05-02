Katie Taylor one of boxing’s greats, says Carl Frampton

Katie Taylor and her mother Bridget after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie Taylor has joined the ranks of boxing’s greats, Carl Frampton has said.

The former two-weight world champion from Belfast was tweeting after Ireland’s undisputed champion Taylor clinched a thrilling split decision victory over Amanda Serrano in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night

Ahead of the fight, The Jackal had written in the Belfast Telegraph that Serrano may prove to be a step too far for Taylor, who is two years older than Serrano.

But afterwards the Tiger’s Bay native was happy to have been wrong.

“There’s not many that get iconic status as a sports star, but Katie Taylor joins the list.” he tweeted.

Among those congratulating Taylor was former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who said the fighter had “done our island proud”.

She added: “Another fantastic performance from our very own Katie Taylor as she retains an amazing unbeaten record. A first-class role model and inspiration for many.”

Madison Square Garden is emerging as the early front runner to again be the venue for a rematch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed after Saturday’s epic contest that the venue had already expressed an interest in staging the rematch after the first fight sold out.

Despite all the speculation in the immediate hours after the contest that Croke Park or even Yankee Stadium might host Taylor v Serrano 2, the odds remain stacked in favour of the iconic Manhattan venue.

Strictly speaking there is no obligation on Taylor to offer a rematch but both camps verbally agreed to it in the ring and given the earning potential of the fight it will almost certainly take place.

Taylor described the possibility of a rematch in Croke Park as “absolutely phenomenal”.

“We want to see the best versus the best. If it were in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park. If you think the atmosphere was special here, imagine the rematch in front of 80,00 people in Croke Park. It would be absolutely amazing,” she said.

Hearn said Taylor was “one of the greatest things to ever come out of Ireland” and repeated that it would be “a big shame” if she didn’t get to fight in Ireland during her career.

There are doubts over whether Croke Park, which is hosting seven concerts this year, would get permission from Dublin City Council to stage another major non-GAA event.

Due to the vagaries of the Irish weather the fight would probably have to take place in August. The earlier completion date of the All-Ireland finals – which take place in July – means there is a window of opportunity in terms of timing for the fight to be staged in Croke Park.

But it is a complicated issue given the time difference between Ireland and the US and how this would impact on the US-based customers of video streaming service DAZN which televises the fight and ultimately foots the bill for the staging of the event.