Katie Taylor’s rematch against Cameron set for Dublin in November

Katie Taylor will face Chantelle Cameron again in November according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn who promotes both fighters. The rematch is likely to take place in Dublin’s 3Arena on either November 4 or 25.

Having lost her unbeaten professional record against Cameron in the 3Areana last month it was anticipated that Taylor, who remains the undisputed World lightweight champion would activate the rematch clause in the fight contract.

There was some speculation mostly prompted by Hearn that Cameron might slim down and take on Taylor in the 135lb lightweight division which would gave her the chance of becoming an undisputed and undefeated two-weight World champion.

However, all the indications now are that the rematch will again be at the super-lightweight. The English fighter is the undisputed 140lb world champion.

Speaking in New York Hearn said: “Katie has said she is going to exercise that rematch clause against Chantel Cameron. We’ll plan that fight for November time.”

Taylor, who celebrates her 37th birthday on July 2, faces a mammoth task in the rematch. Though the May 20 encounter was close, there was no doubt that Cameron (32) deserved her success.

Arguably the judges’ scorecards – two of the officials scored the contest 96-94 in favour of the Northampton fighter, the third had them level (95-95) didn’t fully reflect Cameron’s dominance.

Granted Taylor was the more accurate puncher, but the sheer volume of punches landed by Cameron could not be overlooked.

While Taylor didn’t attend the post-fight press conference and has only given one short TV interview since, all the indication are that she was unhappy with her performance.

But how precisely she intends to avenge that defeat remains a mystery given Cameron’s ability to cut off her movement around the ring.

Interestingly Hearn admitted he had attempted to persuade Taylor to think about other opponents including Amanda Serrano for her next fight but the Bray boxer was fixated on getting another chance against Cameron.

“It’s gonna be a huge fight. There was talking Katie Taylor into any other fight. All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantelle Cameron. Chantel Cameron will come into that fight as the A side, as the favourite as well and it’ll be a massive night,” said Hearn.

But if Taylor does cause an upset in the rematch it would represent her greatest ever triumph.

Hearn is in New York for a Matchroom show in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night which is being headlined by Donegal’s Jason Quigley.

In a fight which will define the future direction of his career Quigley takes on Brooklyn born Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight contest.

Unbeaten Berlanga, whose parents are from Porto Rica, is being groomed by Matchroom for a multi-million dollar World title fight.

But if Quigley causes an upset he could join Taylor on that Dublin card in November for a warm-up fight before getting another chance to win a world title.