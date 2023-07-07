Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron set for 3Arena on November 25

Katie Taylor (right) in action against Chantelle Cameron last May

The rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron looks set to take place on Saturday November 25 in Dublin’s 3Arena.

The card will also feature a rematch between Gary Cully and Mexican Jose Felix. He sensationally stopped the Kildare fighter in the third round of their contest on the same bill as Taylor lost her one hundred percent professional win record.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who promotes Cameron and Taylor, confirmed last month that the Bray fighter had activated the rematch clause in her fight contract.

According to the British-based International Boxing News website, the parties have agreed on a November 25 date for the rematch which will again be in the heavier 140lb super lightweight division.

The English fighter is the undisputed and undefeated 140lb world champion.

Taylor who celebrated her 37th birthday last Sunday is attempting to become a two-weight World champion.

Though the May 20 encounter was close, there was no doubt Cameron (32) deserved her success and the Bray fighter faces a mammoth task in her attempt to reverse the result.

The judges’ scorecards – two of the officials scored the contest 96-94 in favour of the Northampton fighter, and the third had them level (95-95) - arguably did not fully reflect Cameron’s dominance.

Granted, Taylor was the more accurate puncher, but the sheer volume of punches landed by Cameron could not be overlooked.

While Taylor did not attend the post-fight press conference and has only given one short TV interview since, she is believed to have been unhappy with her performance.

But how precisely she intends to avenge the defeat remains a mystery, given Cameron’s ability to cut off her movement around the ring.

Interestingly, Hearn admitted he had attempted to persuade Taylor to think about other opponents, including Amanda Serrano for her next fight, but the Bray boxer is fixated on getting another chance against Cameron.

“It’s gonna be a huge fight. There was no talking Katie Taylor into any other fight. All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantelle Cameron. Chantel Cameron will come into that fight as the 'A' side, as the favourite as well, and it’ll be a massive night,” said Hearn.

But if Taylor does cause an upset in the rematch, it would represent her greatest ever triumph.

Cully has a better chance of avenging his earlier loss to Felix.

Even though his days as a lightweight are probably numbered he had controlled the first two rounds of the contest before being caught by the explosive Mexican in the third round and had to take two counts before the corner and his referee intervened to end the fight.

Unbeaten in his previous sixteen contests, the Kildare fighter had to be helped from the ring.

The official announcement is expected next month.