Knockout win for Belfast boxers at city council sports awards, with Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes inducted into Hall of Fame

Local Belfast boxers stole the show at the Belfast Sports Awards celebrations in City Hall on Friday evening.

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist Paddy Barnes, and former Olympic coach and head of Holy Trinity ABC Michael Hawkins, were all inducted into Belfast City Council’s Sporting Hall of Fame.

Irish International field hockey star, Shirley McCay, who continues to play and coach with her local club Pegasus, joined the boxing trio as a new member of the Hall of Fame as well.

They are joining an illustrious list of local athletic heroes, which includes Dame Mary Peters, Hugh Russell, and Sammy McIlroy.

The boxing success continued, as siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh were announced as Senior Male and Senior Female Sports Personality of the Year, following both of their gold medal successes at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games boxing coach John Conlon won Male Coach of the Year.

The Belfast Sports Awards recognise the achievements of local athletes at all levels and give recognition to the dedication and commitment of coaches and volunteers who work to support their athletes and clubs.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Christina Black said the breadth of sporting talent in the region across so many different sports was amazing.

"The talent in the room this evening is incredible. Having the opportunity to meet so many great sportspeople across Belfast and hear of their commitment and dedication to their sport is inspiring,” she said.

"Without doubt tonight has been one of the highlights of my year in office as first citizen.

"Not only do we have so many elite high performing athletes competing on the world stage, but our grassroots teams and coaches continue to demonstrate incredible success year on year.

"But even more importantly, we're lucky to have people who tirelessly give of their time to volunteer and support others, particularly our younger athletes, to reach their full potential and experience healthy lifestyles.

“Congratulations to all of our nominees and award winners on what has been a special evening of celebration.”

Junior Male Sports Personality of the Year was awarded to Toby Thompson from the Ballymena and Antrim Athletics Club.

Ellie Patrick of the Junior Belfast Giants Ice Hockey team won Junior Female Sports Personality of the year and Nathan McCabe of the Belfast Knights American Football team won Disability Sports Personality of the Year.

Laverty Celtic Football club coach Emma Morgan won Female Coach of the year and Disability Coach of the Year was given to Kenny Bell as head coach of St. Malachy’s Old Boys Youth team.

Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Alicia Donaghy of North Belfast Forum, the Healthy Lifestyles award went to Tomaz Rzonca of Polish Anglers NI and the Pathways to Clubs award went to Gary Vernon of the St. Malachy’s Old Boys FC.