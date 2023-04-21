Kurt Walker is confident he can maintain his winning form in Brazilian battle

Kurt Walker will tonight get the ball rolling for 2023 when he faces Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira in a step-up to eight rounds for the first time.

The Lisburn featherweight enjoyed a busy debut year, fighting and winning five times in a schedule that included a couple of decent tests.

He will be expected to begin his second year as a pro with a victory over the Brazilian who has arrived in Galway with a record of 4-2 but will also be wary that the visitor carries a threat as all of his wins have come inside the distance.

Under the tutelage of Adam Booth, the Tokyo Olympian has made steady improvements and is hoping that by the end of the year, he will be a lot further down the road.

He is confident he will take care of business in fine style this evening to earn a slot on the May 27 Lopez-Conlan show in Belfast.

“I’ve watched one clip of him, but I don’t think I need to adapt to anything,” he said of his opponent.

“It will suit me down to the ground. He’s a good-shape guy who punches hard, has four knockouts and puts everything into his punches.

“I’ll have to be switched on at all times and I think that suits me best when I’m in against someone like that and that’s when you’ll see the best of me when I’m hitting and moving.”

Tonight’s eight-fight card will be broadcast live on the Boxing Social YouTube channel and is topped by Kieran Molloy’s homecoming against Sandeep Singh Bhatti.

Also in action is Belfast native Gerard Hughes, who faces Francisco Rodriguez at super-bantamweight; Omagh welterweight Tiernan Bradley who takes on Adrian Orban; while there is a mouthwatering rematch between Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin for the Irish light-heavyweight title after Morrissey edged a thriller between them at the Europa Hotel back in February.