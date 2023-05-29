Kurt Walker raring to go again as he eyes up a coveted spot on Artur Beterbiev undercard

Conor Quinn had the upper hand against Juan Hinostroza as he secured a hard-earned points victory

It proved to be a satisfying night’s work for Kurt Walker on Saturday after the Lisburn boxer defeated Maicol Velazco

Kurt Walker is targeting a slot on the Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith August 19 card in Quebec after romping to a shut-out points success over Maicol Velazco to improve to 7-0.

The Lisburn featherweight couldn’t miss with the left and his uppercuts, and there may have been an argument that the fight could have been called early, but he was more than content to win on points.

“I’m happy with that performance,” he said. “He was a tough lad and fought last week, but he might be out for a while now. I’d love to be on the Beterbiev card or Valdez (Oscar Valdez v Emanuel Navarrete on August 12).

“I wanted to make a statement there and show improvements after what happened the last time (in Galway).”

Belfast super-flyweight Conor Quinn made a huge step forward when he clinched an 80-72 points victory over Juan Hinostroza.

The margin of victory doesn’t tell the tale of this fight as the visitor, who drew in a European title clash in recent times, was extremely competitive, but Quinn proved he was ready for the step up with a deserved win and was delighted with his night’s work.

“It was a great scrap – eight tough rounds against a former EU champion,” reflected Quinn.

“Since I’ve been back boxing, these are the type of fights I’ve been asking for. Every round apart from the first couple were close, but I always had the extra gear.

“That’s the type of fight where you really find out if you are at that level, because a lot of people have had a tough night with that guy and he’s beaten a lot of good fighters. That guy is top European level, so I want more fights like that and I’m not thinking I’m ready for world level yet.”

At the start of the night, Callum Thompson and Willo Hayden scored wins, while Dublin’s big-punching Pierce O’Leary lived up to his ‘Big Bang’ moniker with a first-round stoppage over Alin Florin Ciorceri to retain his WBA International light-welterweight.

After the main event, Armagh pair Fearghus Quinn and debutant James Freeman won on the cards, while Nick Ball successfully defended his WBC Silver featherweight title when Ludumo Lamati threw the towel in the final round with the South African taken to hospital.