Kurt Walker shows his resilience to pass tough test in first eight-rounder

Lisburn featherweight Kurt Walker came through a stern test from Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira at Salthill Leisureland Complex in Galway last night but ultimately did enough to claim victory on points in his first eight-rounder to improve to 6-0.

The 80-72 scorecard told nothing of this fight as the visitor pushed Walker hard and seemed to have picked up a couple of rounds along the way as he got through with some heavy fire, but Walker (right) showed plenty of skill and resilience too as he passed the test.

Walker was straight down to business, peppering the Brazilian with the jab and varying his work from head to body as he let his punches flow, even switching stances in the opener.

The visitor was marching forward, seeking to find the target with his power shots, but Walker was proving an elusive target with excellent movement and he punished well, but De Oliveira was taking the shots well despite being tagged clean.

The high pace continued with De Oliveira marching forward and catching Walker a couple of times in the fourth with the Lisburn man seeking to weave away from trouble, but he picked up a nick over the right eye for his troubles.

Walker found the target with a couple of eye-catching rights in the sixth.

It was new territory for Walker in the seventh and he was again forced to deal with sustained pressure, but was able to respond with the right and managed to stay out of danger in the final round to see it out.

Elsewhere, Omagh’s Tiernan Bradley improved to 7-0 as he stopped Adrian Orban in the second round of their welterweight bout. A thunderous left hand dropped the visitor, who could not beat the count with 1.45 gone in the round.