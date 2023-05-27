Kurt Walker: This fight is all about fixing my mistakes and pushing on

Kurt Walker will hope to maintain his career momentum on Saturday night when the Lisburn man takes on Maicol Velazco over six rounds at featherweight on the undercard of Lopez v Conlan (first bout from 4.00pm) at the SSE Arena.

Walker was given a stern test by Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira in Galway last month over eight rounds, but came through and although he picked up a slight nick over his right eye in that points win, is good to go this weekend.

Saturday's opponent from Colombia has a record of 10-5 with all of his defeats by way of stoppage, so Walker will be hopeful of adding to that statistic.

“It was very tough — I always seem to get the hard ones but I enjoyed it and learnt from it,” he said of his outing in Galway.

“Some things I did well and some bad, so this fight is about fixing mistakes.

“You learn more from a fight like that than just blowing someone away in one round, so I was happy with it. He gave me a few more war wounds and I was tired after it as it was very warm in there, but I was glad to experience it. This is going to be a massive night and I’m delighted to be a part of it. When I tuned pro, I didn’t expect things to get so big so quick.

“I’ve fought in some great venues, but Belfast is the best and to be out on a Michael Conlan world title undercard is amazing.

Belfast super-flyweight Conor Quinn had hoped to have a first title opportunity, but instead is slated for eight rounds in a significant step-up against former EU champion Juan Hinostroza.

Armagh middleweight pair, Fearghus Quinn and debutant James Freeman face Ruben Angulo and Jordan Grannum respectively, while Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary defends his WBC International light-welterweight belt against Alin Florin Ciorceri.

Fellow Dub Willo Hayden is in six-round lightweight action against Jordan Ellison on the 12-fight card that also includes Galway’s Kieran Molloy, Liverpool’s Nick Ball in a WBC Silver featherweight title clash against Ludumo Lamati and another Liverpudlian, Callum Thompson is also in action.